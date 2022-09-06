Press Release - September 6, 2022

Scientific Beta announces expansion into Australia and New Zealand

Scientific Beta has announced that it will be setting up offices in Melbourne and Sydney and hiring two senior investment professionals as part of an expansion into the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) markets. Joining the Scientific Beta ANZ team in Australia are Susan Rodgers as Business Development Director and Mike Aked as Senior Investment Specialist.

David Wickham, Scientific Beta's Deputy CEO and Global Sales and Client Director, said, "We are very excited about Scientific Beta's expansion to serve the Australian and New Zealand markets, especially in view of the quality of Susan and Mike as our new hires in the region. They both have the knowledge and expertise to ensure that Scientific Beta will be as successful in ANZ as we have been globally. We are confident that Susan and Mike will foster the adoption by ANZ institutional investors, asset managers and consultants of the award-winning Climate Impact Consistent Indices (CICI), the flagship Scientific Beta multi-factor indices, available with ESG and Low Carbon filters, and Scientific Beta's suite of macro-tilted and thematic equity indices."

Susan Rodgers joins Scientific Beta from State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) in Sydney, where she was Senior Account Executive and Vice President, having previously worked with SSGA in London. Susan also worked in client service and business development roles with BZW Investment Management (UK and Australia) and Bankers Trust Asset Management. She brings a successful track record and extensive knowledge of the institutional investment industry to Scientific Beta. Susan is based in Sydney.

Mike Aked was previously Partner, Head of Research - Australia and Global Head of Asset Allocation with Research Affiliates. He has also worked with the University of Virginia Investment Management Company (UVIMCO), Sunsuper, and UBS Global Asset Management across the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Mike brings a wealth of academic and practical experience in fundamental, quantitative and factor investing across both single and multi-asset class frameworks. He is now based in Melbourne.