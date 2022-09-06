COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank T2 € 500m 2032

Post-stabilisation notice

September 6, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

€ 500 million Tier 2 resettable callable Notes due 2032

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ45W81 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 6.5% to reset date, due 6 December 2032, reset date 6 December 2027 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

CACIB

Deutsche Bank

ING

Santander

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

