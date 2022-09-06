DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Dividend

Press Release 6 September 2022 PJSC Polyus Notice of 2H 2021 Dividend Recommendation and 2021 AGM 2H 2021 Dividend Recommendation The Board of Directors (the "Board") of PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", or the "Company") is recommending the General Meeting of Shareholders not to pay out dividends for the second half of 2021. In making the recommendation on dividends, the Board took into account the current market conditions, while Polyus continues to evaluate the impact of changed economic environment on the Company's business. The Board highlights that Polyus has always been adhered to prudent and conservative financial policy. The Board also emphasizes that the existing dividend policy of the Company envisages, that it may exercise discretion on dividends, considering the restrictions imposed by the needs of funding of the production and investment activity of the Company as well as management of debt instruments. The Board will continue considering dividend recommendations for upcoming reporting periods in line with the existing dividend policy. AGM The Board has resolved to convene the AGM of PJSC Polyus. Date : 30 September 2022. Format of the Meeting: Absentee voting. Ballot submission deadline: 29 September 2022 (inclusive) Record date (the date of drawing up the list of persons entitled to participate in the AGM): 07 September 2022. Polyus Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes and the largest gold miner in terms of attributable gold ore reserves. The Company has the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Investor and Media contact Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department +7 (495) 641 33 77 drozdovvi@polyus.com



Forward-looking statements This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Polyus and/or Polyus group. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "can", "continue", "opportunity", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus group company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law.

