Unicorn Payment, a leading provider of online payment processing and multi-currency merchant services, is offering new opportunities to European web developers through its partnership program that enables them to generate monthly income by referring merchants to Unicorn Payment.

Unicorn Payment offers smarter credit card processing services that feature industry-leading functionality and a versatile e-commerce platform that allows merchants to accept more payments globally.

Their financial platform has been recognized globally as one of the best solutions for international payment services. Better yet, they pride themselves on a platform that is easy to integrate and compatible with nearly all major shopping carts and preferred e-commerce solutions.

Unicorn Payment's developer-friendly payment gateway has become a top-choice payment gateway platform for European web developers because of its open API tools, simple integration process, and its endless possibilities for tools and applications.

Unicorn Payment is offering special rates and splits through its new partnership program with web developers to promote its services and offer a new opportunity for income to web developers and independent sales agents.

A Unicorn Payment representative said, "This partnership just makes sense. We have so much to offer merchants and online retailers already, but we also have so much to offer the people who build these fantastic e-commerce websites. We want to give them an opportunity to generate continued income long after the project is done, and also, create long-term relationships with their clients."

Unicorn Payment is constantly adding features and functionality to their leading-edge payment solutions. Their PCI-compliant e-commerce technology offers scalable solutions and tools that enable online businesses to grow and thrive. This new partnership now enables web developers to do the same, and they welcome all to sign up and form their partnership with the Unicorn Payment brand today.

Unicorn Payment provides new, innovative payment technology to global e-commerce, offering state-of-the-art payment processing solutions for merchants. With PCI-compliant merchant services, business owners can securely accept payments and manage their business with an all-new Financial Platform. Unicorn Payment optimises payments, yielding a streamlined checkout process, and connected and compatible payment solutions with the ability to service nearly any industry globally. For more information, please visit www.unicornpayment.com/.

Chang Jin

E-mail: support@unicornpayment.com