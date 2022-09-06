AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification
London, September 6
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI02
ISIN: ZAG000153982
(AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due on 12 September 2022:
Coupon: 6.667%
Interest amount due:ZAR 8 643 354.52
Interest period:13 June 2022 to 11 September 2022
Date convention: Following Business Day
Payment date:12 September 2022
6 September 2022
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)