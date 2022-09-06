AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI02

ISIN: ZAG000153982

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due on 12 September 2022:

Bond code: AECI02

ISIN: ZAG000153982

Coupon: 6.667%

Interest amount due:ZAR 8 643 354.52

Interest period:13 June 2022 to 11 September 2022

Date convention: Following Business Day

Payment date:12 September 2022

6 September 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)