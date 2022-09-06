The "Turkey Diagnostic Labs Market, By Provider Type (Hospital, Stand-Alone Centre, Diagnostic Chains), By Test Type (Radiology v/s Pathology), By End User (Corporate Clients, Walk-ins, Referrals), By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey diagnostic labs market is expected to witness a growth of robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as increasing demands for the early diagnosis of diseases and the growing healthcare industry are driving the growth of the Turkey diagnostic labs market in the upcoming five years.

Also, substantial investments in the healthcare industry by private and public market players and the use of technologically advanced medical devices by healthcare professionals are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the Turkey diagnostic labs market in the forecast period. The Turkish government is aggressively promoting the development of the healthcare sector for affordable and accessible healthcare services.

The government is making financial investments and offering supportive laws and regulations to encourage the growth of the healthcare sector. All residents of the nation, including Bag-kur, SSK, Emekli Sandigi, and Green Card holders, received insurance coverage in October 2008 to help cover their medical bills.

With the introduction of the Health Insurance Certificate and associated online formats for maintaining patient information and making patient record administration simpler. More such government initiatives are likely to augment the growth of Turkey diagnostic labs market in the coming period.

The Turkey diagnostic labs market is segmented on the basis of provider type, test type, end user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on provider type, the market is divided into hospitals, stand-alone center, and diagnostic chains. Hospitals are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The need for early identification of diseases or abnormal situations so that patients can receive effective treatment is expected to contribute to the segment growth over the next five years. Due to increased investments, stand-alone diagnostic facilities are also expected to experience significant growth over the next five years.

The major market players operating in the Turkey diagnostic labs market are Synevo Medical Laboratories, Duzen Laboratories Group, Istanbul Laboratory Screening Center, Hekimoglu Imaging Center, and Synlab Laboratories.

