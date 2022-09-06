Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MetaBridge (MTB) on September 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MTB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, MetaBridge (MTB) provides simple and convenient global golf booking and connection services with its platform. Its native token MTB has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on September 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing MetaBridge

MetaBridge is a project built for the popularization of domestic golf and the development of the global golf leisure industry. By using Web 3.0-based blockchain technology, the service area of the golf market that had been de-popularized was integrated into one, so that users participating in the ecosystem can be diverse. It aims to create a smart and accessible golf ecosystem where golf services can be used conveniently and transparently, and to solve widespread problems in the established golf industry through decentralized and transparent blockchain technology.

There're various golf services provided by MetaBridge on a global scale using its native token MTB. By offering the MetaBridge's booking service through a global golf course reservation system, MetaBridge enables anyone around the world to make a golf course reservation quickly and conveniently with their smartphone, regardless of time zone or place.

In addition, MetaBridge platform provides fast and convenient golfer connection service. Users can immediately view photos and profiles of other popular users and meet golfer friends easily. The platform also provides lesson matching service with professional golfers, recommending professionals most suitable to a user's disposition by matching with the user's profile based on the data of professionals collected via blockchain big data. To make it even more convenient, MetaBridge provides the highest level of golf course pickup service from departure to the golf course for its users.

Furthermore, there's an online open market shopping mall for clothing and various types of golf equipment from popular golf brands. It consists of various types of shops such as brand shops and second-hand markets. All user transaction details are safely stored and protected by blockchain smart contracts.

Last but not least, golf swing videos of famous global professionals are created as NFTs with unique copyrights and ownership, those NFTs are sold to MTB token holders as limited editions. MetaBridge intends to create new value for NFT as a digitally certified notary through its innovative platform that connects the golf industry and the NFT ecosystem. Additionally, starting with the golf project, by combining NFT with various sports such as tennis, cycling, and bowling, MetaBridge strives to develop domestic and foreign sports and expand the NFT industry, establishing itself as a leading service provider in the NFT space.

About MTB Token

MTB is the utility token and is used as a key currency within the service of the MetaBridge platform. It can also be used like cash anywhere in the world where its payment type is available.

Based on BEP-20, MTB has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is allocated for national and global distribution, 15% is provided for linkage of real asset, 20% goes into the foundation, 10% is allocated for buyers, another 10% will be used for marketing, 15% is allocated for DeFi reward, and the rest 10% is provided for R&D.

The MTB token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on September 5, 2022, investors who are interested in the MetaBridge investment can easily buy and sell MTB token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

