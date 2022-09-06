Caverion acquires Simex Klima & Kulde AS in Norway

HELSINKI, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has signed an agreement to acquire Simex Klima & Kulde AS ("Simex Klima & Kulde") in Norway. The company is one of Stavanger region's leading suppliers in technical installations of indoor climate, cooling and heat pump systems for commercial buildings. The acquisition complements Caverion's service capacity in the region and strengthens its market position. Closing is expected to take place in October 2022.

Since its establishment in 2016, Simex Klima & Kulde has grown to become a solid player in the industry and also Caverion has collaborated with the company. The company has 25 employees and its revenue amounted to EUR 4.0 million in 2021. Following the acquisition, Caverion will employ around 215 people in Stavanger. The purchase price is not disclosed.

"Becoming part of Caverion provides us completely different access to services, products and expertise that both our customers and employees will benefit from. A lot of exciting things are happening in the development of environmentally and climate-friendly solutions which brings significant opportunities," says Jostein Olsen, Chairman of the Board of Simex.

"Both of our companies focus on a good indoor climate, operational reliability and efficient energy use. The acquisition complements our service capacity in the region, especially in indoor climate, cooling and heat pumps, onshore and offshore. There is a great demand for such services, which helps us reach a wider customer base in the future. We warmly welcome our new colleagues to join us," says Knut Gaaserud, Head of Caverion's Division Norway.

For more information, please contact:

Knut Gaaserud, Head of Caverion's Division Norway, +47 9181 5318, knut.gaaserud@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

