New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - Soozy G. Miller, founder of Control Your Career and internationally known career coach, announced today the launch of a new personalized executive career-boosting program devised to accelerate executive job searches and help candidates land high-quality career opportunities. Designed for executives in all industries, Control Your Career provides high-impact positioning strategies and assists candidates in maximizing their strongest attributes to attract multiple offers in 20 days or less.

Soozy Miller, executive career coach, helps her clients secure interviews with leading corporations to optimize their earning power.

"Due to the global pandemic and Great Resignation, millions of executives are re-thinking their existing employment and are motivated to take their career to the next level or to find a different job," says Soozy Miller, CPRW, CDCC, CDP. "I've leveraged my years of resume writing, career counseling, and executive coaching expertise to create a powerful, one-on-one coaching program for anyone seeking today's best C-level job opportunities."

Despite recession fears and the prospect of continued inflation, the hot job market continues to surprise economists and recruiters. Data released by the U.S. Department of Labor shows higher than expected job growth with 528,000 new positions in July, the 19th straight month of gains of more than half a million jobs.

"Now is the optimal time for anyone considering a new opportunity to take action," Miller states. "Not only are many employers continuing to staff up, but with an unemployment rate of just 3.5%, they're having to offer better remuneration and benefits than ever. The current leadership shortage is a golden opportunity. Yet should a recession hit next year, these conditions could turn on a dime."

As far back as college, Miller was appointed to help business majors write papers as part of a cross-curriculum pilot project between the English Department and the Business Department.

Growing up in the New York metropolitan area during the boom and bust economic cycles of the 1980s, and seeing it as an adult in the 1990s, Miller began offering resume writing services after seeing her father, a Chief Financial Officer, volunteer to help prison inmates with their resumes as they transitioned back to the workforce. She was immediately able to help friends, family members, and business associates cope with the stress of having to market their skills in what many consider the most competitive job market in the world.

"Seeing the trauma and stress of educated and talented people struggling to put their best foot forward affected me deeply," Miller recalls. "Later I expanded my services to include career coaching and effective interviewing techniques. Helping people be better leaders has been my purpose in life for over 35 years."

Among the certifications Miller holds are Certified Master Resume Writer, DISC-Communication and Behavioral Consultant certification, and DISC Practitioner certification. She is an active member of the Professional Association of Resume Writers and Career Coaches (PARW/CC), and she was recently named a Top 10 Communications Coach by Yahoo Finance.

Contact Details:

Company: Control Your Career

Contact Person: Soozy G. Miller

Tel: 631-599-0002

Email: info@controlyourcareer.net

Website: https://controlyourcareer.net/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135853