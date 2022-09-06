Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - KaJ Labs, core developer of the Lithosphere blockchain, announced its offer to acquire a 60% majority stake in Huobi Global Limited crypto exchange.

If accepted, KaJ Labs is prepared to move swiftly on the acquisition. KaJ Labs will have exclusive negotiation rights and be informed of any other party making offers. If the two entities fail to come to an agreement, the LOI will expire within 60 days, no later than 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sept. 15, 2022.

Founded in 2017 by founder and Chief Scientist, Joel Kasr, KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology. KaJ Labs designs products that support research and development teams who aim to build the next generation of the internet of value (IoV).

KaJ Labs is the core team building the novel AI blockchain Lithosphere and a digital asset institution. The company's business spans software R&D, institutional-focused trading, custody capabilities, and many others. The company plans to accelerate the implementation of its novel Lithosphere network and a Huobi Global deal could facilitate that goal.





Lithosphere Network

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/135954_9ca7fca274446aef_001full.jpg





Huobi Global Limited is a global blockchain asset financial services provider, including exchange, trade, wallet and storage, founded by Leon Li. Based in the Republic of Seychelles, Huobi Global is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, logging a daily trading volume of over $1 billion. A Huobi deal could represent the largest sale in the crypto industry to date.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is the next-generation network for cross-chain applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

Media Enquiries

Catherine Sanders

Phone: (707)-622-6168

Email: media@kajlabs.com

KaJ Labs Foundation

4730 University Way NE 104-#175

Seattle, WA 98105

Website: https://kajlabs.org

Website: https://lithosphere.network

