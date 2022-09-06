Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Der nächste Highflyer!? Heute im Fokus: Alle Augen auf…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XDTV ISIN: NL0010696654 Ticker-Symbol: UQ1 
Tradegate
06.09.22
13:00 Uhr
20,630 Euro
-0,240
-1,15 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIQURE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIQURE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,62021,21014:37
20,62021,21014:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.09.2022 | 13:17
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences in September

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 06, 2022N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:

  • Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference, September 7 - 8, 2022

    • Members of uniQure's management team, including Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer, and Ricardo Dolmetsch (https://www.uniqure.com/pioneers-leaders/leadership/dolmetsch-ricardo), Ph.D., president of research and development, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, September 7th.

  • Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference, September 7 - 9, 2022

    • Members of uniQure's management team, including Mr. Kapusta, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, September 8th.

    • A fireside chat with Mr. Kapusta will take place the same day from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Media (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

  • H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 12 - 14, 2022


    • Members of uniQure's management team, including Dr. Dolmetsch, will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 14th.

    • A pre-recorded fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will be available for conference participants and accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Media (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website starting on September 12th.

  • Cantor Fitzgerald Cell & Gene Therapy Conference, September 15, 2022

    • Members of uniQure's management team, along with Mr. Kapusta, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, September 15th.

    • Mr. Kapusta also will participate in a panel discussion, "The ABCs of Gene Therapies, Starting with the Importance of AAV", on September 15th from 1:10 - 2:20 p.m. ET, open to conference attendees.

  • European Huntington's Disease Network (EHDN), September 16 - 18, 2022

    • uniQure will present clinical and preclinical data presentations at the meeting with additional presentations on patient and caregiver burden of disease. Specific details to follow when the meeting abstracts are released.

  • Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference, September 29 - 30, 2022

    • Matt Kapusta with other members of the uniQure management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Thursday, September 29th.

    • A fireside chat with Mr. Kapusta will take place the same day. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Media (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, Fabry disease, and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
Maria E. Cantor Chiara Russo Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536 Direct: 617-306-9137 Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile: 617-680-9452 Mobile: 617-306-9137 Mobile:339-223-8541
m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com) c.russo@uniQure.com (mailto:c.russo@uniQure.com) t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)



UNIQURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.