Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.: Thermon Elects Dr. Angela Strzelecki as Director

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon"), a global leader in industrial process heating solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Angela Strzelecki, President of the Pharmaceutical Solutions Division of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), to its board of directors.

John Nesser, Chairman of the board, said, "We are delighted that Angela has accepted our invitation to join the Thermon board of directors. She brings a wealth of knowledge and relevant experience to our board, and her recruitment adds further gender diversity to our board and augments our long-term board succession plans. In addition to bringing a proven track record of managing several large and complex global businesses with full P&L responsibilities, she has led corporate planning and development, including mergers and acquisitions; driven business transformation and overseen sales and marketing utilizing a strong technical background. This experience will be valuable to the board and management as we execute our plans."

Dr. Strzelecki said, "I look forward to joining the Thermon board and contributing to the Company's continuing success as it pursues plans for growth and diversification. I believe it is well-positioned strategically and has a capable management team and an effective board which together will continue to drive shareholder value. I share the Company's passion for transparency, inclusiveness and social and environmental responsibility and appreciate the many challenges of driving growth in a still unsettled economic environment."

Bruce Thames, Thermon CEO and President said, "The management team and I welcome Angela to the board and anticipate her meaningful input regarding our plans for diversification, technology driven service offerings and achieving scale. The markets she has served are similar to our current end-markets and complementary to our growth objectives. As a current senior executive, she also brings relevant experience and insight to the challenges of managing dynamic organizations while pursuing long-term value creation."

In her current role, Dr. Strzelecki is a senior executive with global management responsibility for the pharmaceutical solutions business of IFF. Previously, she was a career executive with DuPont de Nemours, Inc. beginning as a senior chemist and rising through the ranks to the position of Global Business Director, Pharmaceutical Solutions. During her career, she has served in numerous roles of increasing responsibility, including global operations and manufacturing, strategic planning, M&A, integration and business transformation, sales and marketing as well as technology and innovation. Her career has spanned an array of end-user markets including specialty industrial coatings, construction materials, electronics and nutrition and bioscience. Dr. Strzelecki earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from King's College and a doctorate in Chemistry from The Pennsylvania State University.

With the addition of Dr. Strzelecki, the Thermon board of directors now is composed of seven independent directors and one management director with broad and complementary experience and with diversity in gender and race.

