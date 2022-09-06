Company executives available at World Satellite Business Week and International Astronautical Congress 2022

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced it will participate in World Satellite Business Week (WSBW) to be held September 12 16 and the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2022 to be held September 18 22, both taking place in Paris, France.

Momentus team working on the Vigoride orbital transfer vehicle. Photo credit: Niall David

"The challenges and opportunities of the global space economy transcend geographic boundaries on Earth," said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. "Reliable last-mile delivery to an array of orbital destinations and solutions for sustainability are key enablers to optimizing space for the benefit of Earth. The Momentus team will be at WSBW and IAC sharing more about our vision for space infrastructure as the foundation for expanding growth in low-Earth orbit and beyond."

At World Satellite Business Week, John Rood will participate in the "In Space Logistics The Path to Full Commercialization" panel at 11:35 am CEST on Wednesday, September 14, in the Concorde Room. At IAC, the Momentus business development and technical product team will be onsite and available to meet.

To schedule time with Momentus at WSBW or IAC, please contact the team at sales@momentus.space.

Earlier this year, Momentus conducted the inaugural demonstration mission of its Vigoride orbital transfer vehicle and deployed several payloads for international customers. The Company's next demonstration mission is targeted for launch in November. Momentus recently signed an agreement with LuxSpace to provide hosted payload services for the Triton-X satellite platform in 2023. Read more updates from Momentus here.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus' control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the "Risk Factors" in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus filed by the Company on July 23, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

