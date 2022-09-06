Anzeige
Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Announces Multiple 21A West Zone Expansions at Eskay Creek Including 48.48 g/t AuEq over 12.12 metres

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first drilling results from the 2022 regional and near mine exploration programs at the Eskay Creek gold-silver Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Analytical results from the recently completed drill holes are detailed in this release. Additional results will be reported once available. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

New 2022 Exploration Program Highlights:

  • 1.66 g/t Au, 1.7 g/t Ag (1.68 g/t AuEq) over 31.30 m (SK-22-988, East Flank)
  • 2.97 g/t Au, 3.0 g/t Ag (3.01 g/t AuEq) over 17.66 m (SK-22-990, East Flank)
  • 2.27 g/t Au, 2.3 g/t Ag (2.30 g/t AuEq) over 21.00 m (SK-22-1006, 23 Zone)
  • 1.31 g/t Au, 1.3 g/t Ag (1.33 g/t AuEq) over 47.50 m (SK-22-1008, 23 Zone)
  • 1.85 g/t Au, 1.8 g/t Ag (1.87 g/t AuEq) over 27.68 m (SK-22-1018, East Flank)
  • 1.52 g/t Au, 1.5 g/t Ag (1.54 g/t AuEq) over 31.60 m (SK-22-1023, East Flank)
  • 1.74 g/t Au, 1.7 g/t Ag (1.76 g/t AuEq) over 46.77 m (SK-22-1028, 21AW)
  • 1.45 g/t Au, 1.5 g/t Ag (1.47 g/t AuEq) over 29.50 m (SK-22-1032, 21AW)
  • 47.50 g/t Au, 73.4 g/t Ag (48.48 g/t AuEq) over 12.12 m (SK-22-1093, 21AW)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths and zone geometries cannot be definitively determined at this time. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

New In-Pit Discovery Enhances 21A West Zone

Expanding upon the in-pit mineralization discovered in 2021 by drill hole SK-21-997 which intersected high-tenor gold mineralization averaging 8.78 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag (8.95 g/t AuEq) over 34.00 m, the Company is pleased to report that 2022 drill hole SK-22-1093 has predictably lengthened the Rhyolite-hosted 21A West Zone ("21AW") with a new high-grade interval averaging 47.50 g/t Au, 73.4 g/t Ag (48.48 g/t AuEq) over 12.12 m. Occurring entirely within the intended open-pit, 75 metres north of SK-21-997 at a vertical depth of only 50 metres below surface, this area of the Resource was never populated by previous drilling and as such was modelled as barren waste rock. Analytical results for three other 2022 drillholes within this 75-metre gap are pending. The Rhyolite-hosted mineralization within 21AW is not characterized by elevated concentrations of the epithermal suite of elements (Hg-As-Sb) as is the case with the Contact Mudstone hosted mineralization. The limited drilling to date in 21AW indicates that precious metal grades typically increase vertically up stratigraphy with closer proximity to the Contact Mudstone.

Additional 21AW in-pit expansions have been delineated 50 metres below SK-21-997 with exploratory drill hole SK-22-1032 which intersected two zones averaging 1.73 g/t Au, 1.7 g/t Ag (1.75 g/t AuEq) over 11.02 m and 1.45 g/t Au, 1.5 g/t Ag (1.47 g/t AuEq) over 29.50 m.

"The new results from the Rhyolite-hosted synvolcanic feeders clearly validate the predictability and robustness of our geological thesis", notes Paul Geddes, the Company's Senior Vice President of Exploration and Resource Development. "Due to the high precious metal grade required by previous operators, the Rhyolite-hosted mineralization was never a focus for our predecessors and hence lacked systematic exploration. We are very encouraged by the results to date and look forward to further enhancing the already robust Mineral Resource and economics of the project".

"These exploration drill results demonstrate the potential for adding new, open-pit mineralization in the near-term to Eskay Creek", commented Skeena's President, Randy Reichert. "These new and evolving zones are contained within or near the proposed Eskay Creek open-pit. A Mineral Resource update will be completed following the 2022 drill program with the aim of upgrading at least a portion of the mineralization discovered in the 23 and 21A West Zones to the Indicated category for use in an updated mine plan."

Southern Expansion Drilling Extends 21A West Zone Beyond Resource Limits

Situated 250 metres along strike to the south of the new in-pit discoveries, 2022 drill hole SK-22-1028 intersected 1.74 g/t Au, 1.7 g/t Ag (1.76 g/t AuEq) over 46.77 m in the same Rhyolite-hosted synvolcanic structure that hosts 21AW mineralization. This discovery occurs 100 metres vertically below surface and beyond the limits of the currently defined Eskay Creek resource. Additional drilling is planned for this area to potentially expand the mineralization up-dip to surface. Analytical results are pending for three other drillholes that were drilled in this 250-metre untested gap of the 21AW.

Company Conference Call for Release of 2022 Eskay Creek Feasibility Study

The Company will be hosting a conference call at 8:00 AM PT/11:00 AM ET on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 after the release of the Eskay Creek Feasibility Study. A presentation by management will be followed by Q&A.

Webcast URL with Audio - https://services.choruscall.ca/links/skeenaresources202209feas.html

Participant Telephone Numbers - Canada/US 1-800-319-4610, International Toll +1-604-638-5340

If you'd like to ask a question, please dial in. All callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the schedule start time and simply ask to join the call.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Prefeasibility Study for Eskay Creek in July 2021 which highlights an open-pit average grade of 4.57 g/t AuEq, an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 56% IRR, and a 1.4-year payback at US$1,550/oz Au. Skeena is currently completing both infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to a full Feasibility Study, which will be released on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,
Walter Coles Jr.
CEO & Director

Contact Information
Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com
Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725
Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Director of Exploration, Adrian Newton P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Senior Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements and information contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. The use of words such as "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "contemplates", "generates", "targets", "is projected", "is planned", "considers", "estimates", "expects", "is expected", "potential" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "will", "could", or "would" be taken, achieved, or occur, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the results of the Feasibility Study, processing capacity of the mine, anticipated mine life, probable reserves, estimated project capital and operating costs, sustaining costs, results of test work and studies, planned environmental assessments, the future price of metals, metal concentrate, and future exploration and development. Such forward-looking statements are based on material factors and/or assumptions which include, but are not limited to, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and the assumptions set forth herein and in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, its most recently filed interim MD&A, and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated March 31, 2022. Such forward-looking statements represent the Company's management expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made, and are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein, and are subject to significant operational, business, economic, and regulatory risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including permitting and other government approvals; changes in economic conditions, including changes in the price of gold and other key variables; changes in mine plans and other factors, including accidents, equipment breakdown, bad weather and other project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of the Company; environmental risks and unanticipated reclamation expenses; and other risk factors identified in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, its most recently filed interim MD&A, the AIF dated March 31, 2022, and in the Company's other periodic filings with securities and regulatory authorities in Canada and the United States that are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Company does not undertake any obligations to update and/or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cautionary note to U.S. Investors concerning estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources

Skeena's mineral reserves and mineral resources included or incorporated by reference herein have been estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" adopted by the CIM Council (as amended, the "CIM Definition Standards"). These standards differ significantly from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 (the "SEC Modernization Rules"). Skeena is not currently subject to the SEC Modernization Rules. Accordingly, Skeena's disclosure of mineralization and other technical information may differ significantly from the information that would be disclosed had Skeena prepared the information under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

In addition, investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of Skeena's mineral resources constitute or will be converted into reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured", "indicated", or "inferred" mineral resources that Skeena reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or prefeasibility studies, except in rare cases where permitted under NI 43-101.

For these reasons, the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and related information presented herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2022 Exploratory Drilling Campaign Length-Weighted Drill Hole Composites:

Hole-IDFrom (m)To (m)Sample Length (m)Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)AuEq (g/t)

SK-22-915

520.50

521.50

1.00

2.64

2.6

2.68

SK-22-916

515.50

519.50

4.00

1.22

1.2

1.24

SK-22-916

525.07

538.00

12.93

0.67

0.7

0.68

SK-22-917

237.16

240.55

3.39

6.79

6.8

6.87

INCLUDING

237.16

238.32

1.16

10.60

10.6

10.74

SK-22-917

247.40

249.68

2.28

0.95

0.9

0.95

SK-22-917

273.96

277.50

3.54

9.70

9.7

9.83

INCLUDING

275.00

276.00

1.00

24.20

24.2

24.52

SK-22-917

375.00

378.97

3.97

0.97

1.0

0.99

SK-22-917

411.50

422.00

10.50

1.47

1.5

1.49

SK-22-917

428.00

429.50

1.50

1.71

1.7

1.73

SK-22-917

454.00

455.50

1.50

1.00

1.0

1.01

SK-22-917

580.00

583.00

3.00

0.64

0.6

0.64

SK-22-917

588.50

593.50

5.00

0.78

0.8

0.79

SK-22-917

609.00

613.00

4.00

0.52

0.5

0.53

SK-22-918

400.00

402.84

2.84

1.17

1.2

1.19

SK-22-918

473.50

481.00

7.50

1.27

1.3

1.29

SK-22-918

503.00

504.50

1.50

17.75

17.8

17.99

SK-22-919

6.00

6.60

0.60

1.18

1.2

1.20

SK-22-919

27.10

27.80

0.70

0.77

0.8

0.78

SK-22-919

49.20

64.00

14.80

0.93

0.9

0.94

SK-22-919

97.10

98.50

1.40

0.71

0.7

0.72

SK-22-919

105.50

108.00

2.50

0.79

0.8

0.80

SK-22-919

115.00

116.00

1.00

1.51

1.5

1.53

SK-22-920

242.00

243.50

1.50

0.68

0.7

0.69

SK-22-921

631.50

632.50

1.00

0.68

0.7

0.69

SK-22-959

36.00

45.00

9.00

0.66

0.7

0.66

SK-22-959

59.25

62.00

2.75

0.64

0.6

0.65

SK-22-959

80.12

94.50

14.38

1.04

1.0

1.05

SK-22-959

99.50

100.50

1.00

0.70

0.7

0.71

SK-22-959

135.05

144.50

9.45

0.97

1.0

0.98

SK-22-959

148.50

157.10

8.60

0.98

1.0

0.99

SK-22-960

6.52

20.08

13.56

2.32

2.3

2.35

SK-22-960

56.75

66.00

9.25

0.84

0.8

0.85

SK-22-960

92.50

95.50

3.00

1.46

1.5

1.48

SK-22-960

217.10

217.70

0.60

1.66

1.7

1.68

SK-22-960

283.50

284.65

1.15

0.79

0.8

0.80

SK-22-961

5.00

9.00

4.00

2.58

2.6

2.61

SK-22-961

45.50

48.50

3.00

1.24

1.2

1.26

SK-22-961

78.50

81.00

2.50

1.03

1.0

1.05

SK-22-961

84.95

87.50

2.55

0.66

0.7

0.67

SK-22-961

137.50

138.53

1.03

0.66

0.7

0.67

SK-22-961

145.87

146.50

0.63

0.65

0.7

0.66

SK-22-961

150.25

151.56

1.31

0.77

0.8

0.78

SK-22-961

155.16

156.44

1.28

0.80

0.8

0.81

SK-22-961

167.40

168.07

0.67

0.86

0.9

0.87

SK-22-961

183.83

184.33

0.50

1.56

1.6

1.58

SK-22-961

192.22

193.42

1.20

0.92

0.9

0.93

SK-22-961

200.68

201.82

1.14

0.72

0.7

0.73

SK-22-961

210.70

226.12

15.42

0.50

0.5

0.51

SK-22-961

231.49

237.00

5.51

1.72

1.7

1.74

SK-22-966

4.71

6.00

1.29

0.60

0.6

0.61

SK-22-966

38.85

40.00

1.15

0.73

0.7

0.74

SK-22-966

52.50

53.70

1.20

0.91

0.9

0.92

SK-22-966

64.00

68.00

4.00

0.64

0.6

0.65

SK-22-966

106.37

134.99

28.62

1.03

1.0

1.05

SK-22-966

158.21

159.60

1.39

1.25

1.2

1.26

SK-22-966

170.40

180.30

9.90

0.94

0.9

0.96

SK-22-966

190.40

194.18

3.78

0.92

0.9

0.93

SK-22-966

200.50

203.50

3.00

1.14

1.1

1.15

SK-22-967

2.50

6.00

3.50

0.83

0.8

0.84

SK-22-967

16.50

21.00

4.50

0.79

0.8

0.80

SK-22-967

44.82

56.00

11.18

2.01

2.0

2.03

SK-22-967

78.00

79.00

1.00

0.84

0.8

0.85

SK-22-967

133.00

134.50

1.50

0.85

0.9

0.86

SK-22-968

2.00

5.07

3.07

1.13

1.1

1.15

SK-22-968

62.00

79.00

17.00

0.93

0.9

0.95

SK-22-968

83.85

88.50

4.65

1.07

1.1

1.08

SK-22-968

112.00

113.50

1.50

0.74

0.7

0.75

SK-22-968

119.50

121.00

1.50

0.80

0.8

0.81

SK-22-968

130.00

131.41

1.41

1.56

1.6

1.57

SK-22-968

137.00

138.20

1.20

1.06

1.1

1.07

SK-22-969

15.50

17.00

1.50

0.73

0.7

0.74

SK-22-969

100.00

101.00

1.00

1.37

1.4

1.39

SK-22-969

171.00

172.50

1.50

0.99

1.0

1.00

SK-22-969

232.06

241.00

8.94

1.17

1.2

1.18

SK-22-969

268.50

269.50

1.00

0.61

0.6

0.62

SK-22-984

7.50

15.00

7.50

0.93

0.9

0.94

SK-22-984

176.61

180.95

4.34

1.32

1.3

1.34

SK-22-984

185.00

186.00

1.00

0.65

0.7

0.66

SK-22-984

191.07

191.80

0.73

0.77

0.8

0.78

SK-22-984

204.50

207.48

2.98

1.24

1.2

1.26

SK-22-984

244.50

245.50

1.00

1.24

1.2

1.26

SK-22-988

4.00

14.50

10.50

0.86

0.9

0.88

SK-22-988

64.00

67.00

3.00

1.17

1.2

1.18

SK-22-988

83.20

114.50

31.30

1.66

1.7

1.68

SK-22-988

122.00

131.00

9.00

0.56

0.6

0.57

SK-22-990

286.34

304.00

17.66

2.97

3.0

3.01

SK-22-990

309.00

311.00

2.00

1.84

1.8

1.87

SK-22-990

495.50

496.20

0.70

0.84

0.8

0.85

SK-22-990

564.00

565.50

1.50

0.65

0.7

0.66

SK-22-990

583.50

585.00

1.50

1.36

1.4

1.38

SK-22-990

618.00

622.50

4.50

0.78

0.8

0.79

SK-22-990

630.00

631.50

1.50

0.76

0.8

0.77

SK-22-995

36.50

50.50

14.00

3.04

3.0

3.07

SK-22-995

76.00

76.95

0.95

1.30

1.3

1.32

SK-22-995

87.25

91.27

4.02

0.62

0.6

0.63

SK-22-995

122.85

123.36

0.51

2.25

2.3

2.28

SK-22-995

234.50

235.50

1.00

4.56

4.6

4.62

SK-22-996

210.78

212.95

2.17

2.79

2.8

2.83

SK-22-998

169.00

170.23

1.23

0.89

0.9

0.90

SK-22-999

194.00

195.50

1.50

0.65

0.7

0.66

SK-22-1000

195.50

196.60

1.10

0.69

0.7

0.70

SK-22-1000

216.07

217.25

1.18

1.29

1.3

1.31

SK-22-1001

10.00

33.50

23.50

9.29

9.3

9.41

INCLUDING

28.37

29.50

1.13

21.20

21.2

21.48

AND

29.50

30.60

1.10

32.10

32.1

32.53

AND

30.60

32.00

1.40

79.40

79.4

80.46

AND

32.00

33.50

1.50

18.85

18.9

19.10

SK-22-1002

34.25

35.52

1.27

0.98

1.0

0.99

SK-22-1002

50.50

52.00

1.50

0.79

0.8

0.80

SK-22-1002

202.56

216.75

14.19

1.86

1.9

1.89

SK-22-1002

258.00

259.06

1.06

1.07

1.1

1.08

SK-22-1003

8.00

9.50

1.50

0.61

0.6

0.62

SK-22-1003

39.00

47.50

8.50

1.76

1.8

1.78

SK-22-1003

163.50

169.00

5.50

1.02

1.0

1.03

SK-22-1003

174.50

194.46

19.96

0.83

0.8

0.84

SK-22-1004

NSA

SK-22-1005

1.27

3.00

1.73

0.82

0.8

0.83

SK-22-1005

18.00

19.50

1.50

1.14

1.1

1.16

SK-22-1005

63.50

69.50

6.00

1.94

1.9

1.96

SK-22-1005

102.59

107.00

4.41

1.11

1.1

1.13

SK-22-1005

147.62

148.75

1.13

0.63

0.6

0.64

SK-22-1005

162.87

164.60

1.73

0.99

1.0

1.01

SK-22-1006

34.00

35.00

1.00

0.64

0.6

0.65

SK-22-1006

53.50

67.50

14.00

1.12

1.1

1.14

SK-22-1006

86.00

87.50

1.50

0.61

0.6

0.62

SK-22-1006

97.50

118.50

21.00

2.27

2.3

2.30

INCLUDING

112.15

113.25

1.10

11.05

11.1

11.20

SK-22-1007

13.00

15.00

2.00

1.03

1.0

1.04

SK-22-1007

19.50

29.50

10.00

0.69

0.7

0.70

SK-22-1007

167.00

168.47

1.47

1.10

1.1

1.11

SK-22-1007

181.50

183.00

1.50

1.10

1.1

1.11

SK-22-1008

53.20

100.70

47.50

1.31

1.3

1.33

INCLUDING

83.73

85.05

1.32

10.60

10.6

10.74

SK-22-1008

158.50

160.00

1.50

0.60

0.6

0.61

SK-22-1008

219.90

221.00

1.10

0.68

0.7

0.69

SK-22-1008

225.00

226.40

1.40

0.60

0.6

0.61

SK-22-1008

260.50

262.00

1.50

1.41

1.4

1.43

SK-22-1009

158.26

165.44

7.18

0.68

0.7

0.69

SK-22-1009

168.80

180.60

11.80

1.30

1.3

1.32

SK-22-1009

189.00

190.00

1.00

0.69

0.7

0.70

SK-22-1009

230.80

231.60

0.80

1.50

1.5

1.52

SK-22-1009

265.35

266.50

1.15

0.59

0.6

0.60

SK-22-1009

270.00

283.00

13.00

0.78

0.8

0.79

SK-22-1010

88.10

90.00

1.90

0.62

0.6

0.63

SK-22-1010

157.50

165.00

7.50

1.01

1.0

1.02

SK-22-1010

182.00

182.74

0.74

0.77

0.8

0.78

SK-22-1010

205.05

210.00

4.95

0.77

0.8

0.78

SK-22-1010

237.21

238.88

1.67

0.93

0.9

0.94

SK-22-1010

242.05

242.60

0.55

0.62

0.6

0.63

SK-22-1010

245.77

246.47

0.70

1.61

1.6

1.63

SK-22-1010

252.55

253.10

0.55

0.97

1.0

0.98

SK-22-1010

257.00

261.67

4.67

1.40

1.4

1.42

SK-22-1011

148.00

157.50

9.50

3.25

3.3

3.29

SK-22-1011

228.00

228.80

0.80

0.60

0.6

0.61

SK-22-1011

232.60

233.35

0.75

1.06

1.1

1.07

SK-22-1011

236.50

242.39

5.89

1.82

1.8

1.84

SK-22-1011

268.67

269.30

0.63

0.87

0.9

0.88

SK-22-1011

272.44

273.50

1.06

1.21

1.2

1.23

SK-22-1011

299.00

308.00

9.00

1.01

1.0

1.02

SK-22-1011

331.00

331.50

0.50

0.69

0.7

0.70

SK-22-1011

346.50

348.00

1.50

43.20

43.2

43.78

SK-22-1011

363.50

365.50

2.00

0.83

0.8

0.83

SK-22-1011

372.00

372.50

0.50

0.59

0.6

0.60

SK-22-1012

47.50

54.10

6.60

1.62

1.6

1.64

SK-22-1012

69.88

76.44

6.56

5.87

5.9

5.95

SK-22-1012

79.75

84.00

4.25

2.43

2.4

2.46

SK-22-1012

244.10

245.10

1.00

0.73

0.7

0.74

SK-22-1012

261.53

266.78

5.25

0.61

0.6

0.61

SK-22-1013

28.50

29.50

1.00

1.10

1.1

1.11

SK-22-1014

1.67

3.50

1.83

0.94

0.9

0.95

SK-22-1014

41.00

43.50

2.50

0.68

0.7

0.69

SK-22-1014

113.43

114.50

1.07

1.93

1.9

1.96

SK-22-1014

177.50

180.50

3.00

1.18

1.2

1.19

SK-22-1014

185.00

192.00

7.00

0.73

0.7

0.74

SK-22-1014

225.00

226.50

1.50

1.07

1.1

1.08

SK-22-1015

36.00

39.30

3.30

1.25

1.3

1.27

SK-22-1015

58.90

61.78

2.88

3.29

3.3

3.34

SK-22-1015

76.90

79.90

3.00

1.80

1.8

1.82

SK-22-1015

294.60

297.10

2.50

0.87

0.9

0.88

SK-22-1016

27.50

28.40

0.90

0.78

0.8

0.79

SK-22-1017

29.50

31.18

1.68

0.65

0.7

0.66

SK-22-1018

4.40

13.53

9.13

1.61

1.6

1.63

SK-22-1018

19.32

47.00

27.68

1.85

1.8

1.87

SK-22-1018

85.70

98.50

12.80

1.20

1.2

1.22

SK-22-1018

164.30

197.00

32.70

0.80

0.8

0.81

SK-22-1018

211.40

227.47

16.07

1.02

1.0

1.04

SK-22-1018

231.00

240.00

9.00

0.59

0.6

0.60

SK-22-1018

246.00

247.50

1.50

1.22

1.2

1.24

SK-22-1018

253.05

253.55

0.50

2.62

2.6

2.65

SK-22-1019

683.50

685.20

1.70

1.06

1.1

1.08

SK-22-1019

689.20

691.20

2.00

5.77

5.8

5.84

SK-22-1019

695.20

698.20

3.00

0.61

0.6

0.61

SK-22-1020

569.02

570.50

1.48

1.05

1.1

1.06

SK-22-1020

592.25

602.50

10.25

1.38

1.4

1.40

SK-22-1020

626.50

628.00

1.50

0.73

0.7

0.74

SK-22-1020

635.50

637.00

1.50

0.59

0.6

0.60

SK-22-1020

641.50

644.00

2.50

0.97

1.0

0.98

SK-22-1021

639.50

642.50

3.00

7.72

7.7

7.83

INCLUDING

640.50

641.60

1.10

18.45

18.5

18.70

SK-22-1022

638.50

640.00

1.50

0.77

0.8

0.78

SK-22-1023

9.30

23.18

13.88

1.97

2.0

2.00

SK-22-1023

27.82

39.50

11.68

0.79

0.8

0.80

SK-22-1023

60.40

92.00

31.60

1.52

1.5

1.54

SK-22-1023

108.00

111.50

3.50

1.10

1.1

1.11

SK-22-1023

116.00

122.00

6.00

1.57

1.6

1.59

SK-22-1023

138.40

143.50

5.10

1.11

1.1

1.12

SK-22-1023

147.00

164.67

17.67

0.71

0.7

0.72

SK-22-1023

168.00

180.25

12.25

0.65

0.6

0.66

SK-22-1023

191.50

203.80

12.30

1.17

1.2

1.19

SK-22-1024

22.00

38.00

16.00

0.77

0.8

0.78

SK-22-1024

53.00

56.00

3.00

2.31

2.3

2.34

SK-22-1024

60.94

62.00

1.06

0.61

0.6

0.62

SK-22-1024

87.50

93.50

6.00

3.78

3.8

3.83

SK-22-1024

133.77

134.75

0.98

1.51

1.5

1.53

SK-22-1024

147.07

153.69

6.62

0.82

0.8

0.83

SK-22-1024

220.40

223.60

3.20

0.39

0.4

0.39

SK-22-1024

232.00

235.00

3.00

1.24

1.2

1.26

SK-22-1024

242.50

244.00

1.50

1.93

1.9

1.96

SK-22-1025

4.00

10.00

6.00

0.69

0.7

0.70

SK-22-1025

37.00

38.50

1.50

0.74

0.7

0.75

SK-22-1025

79.00

96.00

17.00

0.65

0.7

0.66

SK-22-1025

99.42

100.14

0.72

1.98

2.0

2.01

SK-22-1025

119.00

120.50

1.50

1.03

1.0

1.04

SK-22-1025

146.00

147.50

1.50

13.20

13.2

13.38

SK-22-1025

173.00

174.50

1.50

6.52

6.5

6.61

SK-22-1025

200.00

215.00

15.00

0.70

0.7

0.71

SK-22-1026

0.47

10.50

10.03

0.75

0.7

0.76

SK-22-1026

18.00

19.50

1.50

0.66

0.7

0.67

SK-22-1026

93.00

104.50

11.50

1.80

1.8

1.82

SK-22-1026

154.50

166.50

12.00

0.79

0.8

0.80

SK-22-1026

172.50

174.00

1.50

0.66

0.7

0.67

SK-22-1026

178.50

208.00

29.50

0.74

0.7

0.75

SK-22-1027

17.00

18.50

1.50

0.62

0.6

0.63

SK-22-1027

26.50

27.00

0.50

0.68

0.7

0.69

SK-22-1027

43.00

44.50

1.50

0.66

0.7

0.67

SK-22-1028

76.00

77.50

1.50

8.60

8.6

8.71

SK-22-1028

85.00

86.50

1.50

0.67

0.7

0.68

SK-22-1028

109.50

111.00

1.50

0.64

0.6

0.65

SK-22-1028

123.00

124.50

1.50

0.59

0.6

0.60

SK-22-1028

174.90

221.67

46.77

1.74

1.7

1.76

SK-22-1028

263.40

267.50

4.10

0.67

0.7

0.68

SK-22-1028

273.00

290.33

17.33

0.64

0.6

0.65

SK-22-1028

315.30

315.90

0.60

0.77

0.8

0.78

SK-22-1029

87.35

88.50

1.15

3.99

4.0

4.04

SK-22-1029

106.00

107.50

1.50

1.24

1.2

1.26

SK-22-1029

182.70

197.00

14.30

0.58

0.6

0.59

SK-22-1029

201.00

207.00

6.00

1.35

1.4

1.37

SK-22-1029

229.50

235.50

6.00

1.81

1.8

1.83

SK-22-1029

240.50

248.50

8.00

0.79

0.8

0.80

SK-22-1029

274.75

276.87

2.12

1.30

1.3

1.32

SK-22-1030

PENDING

SK-22-1031

PENDING

SK-22-1032

37.00

38.00

1.00

0.61

0.6

0.62

SK-22-1032

45.48

56.50

11.02

1.73

1.7

1.75

SK-22-1032

60.00

61.19

1.19

1.60

1.6

1.62

SK-22-1032

70.00

99.50

29.50

1.45

1.5

1.47

SK-22-1033

PENDING

SK-22-1034

44.70

46.50

1.80

0.72

0.7

0.73

SK-22-1034

102.04

103.45

1.41

0.93

0.9

0.94

SK-22-1035

13.62

22.00

8.38

0.98

1.0

0.99

SK-22-1035

62.50

64.50

2.00

1.63

1.6

1.65

SK-22-1035

81.00

84.40

3.40

0.82

0.8

0.83

SK-22-1035

93.50

100.00

6.50

0.80

0.8

0.81

SK-22-1035

111.00

113.50

2.50

0.72

0.7

0.73

SK-22-1035

163.00

165.00

2.00

1.78

1.8

1.80

SK-22-1036

31.50

35.75

4.25

0.50

0.5

0.51

SK-22-1036

44.00

48.50

4.50

0.68

0.7

0.69

SK-22-1036

62.50

65.00

2.50

1.62

1.6

1.64

SK-22-1036

76.00

77.00

1.00

0.77

0.8

0.78

SK-22-1036

81.50

82.50

1.00

3.17

3.2

3.21

SK-22-1036

123.65

126.00

2.35

1.61

1.6

1.63

SK-22-1036

134.00

142.50

8.50

1.12

1.1

1.13

SK-22-1037

PENDING

SK-22-1038

70.00

75.50

5.50

0.52

0.5

0.53

SK-22-1038

84.25

99.00

14.75

1.10

1.1

1.11

SK-22-1038

103.50

105.00

1.50

0.87

0.9

0.88

SK-22-1038

109.50

124.50

15.00

1.28

1.3

1.30

SK-22-1038

128.63

135.38

6.75

1.03

1.0

1.04

SK-22-1038

172.00

172.77

0.77

1.28

1.3

1.30

SK-22-1038

201.00

202.00

1.00

1.08

1.1

1.09

SK-22-1039

61.35

70.50

9.15

0.80

0.8

0.82

SK-22-1039

76.00

77.50

1.50

0.60

0.6

0.61

SK-22-1039

80.91

82.00

1.09

0.67

0.7

0.68

SK-22-1039

88.00

89.00

1.00

0.74

0.7

0.75

SK-22-1039

105.00

110.86

5.86

0.65

0.7

0.66

SK-22-1040

PENDING

SK-22-1041

26.62

27.42

0.80

0.61

0.6

0.62

SK-22-1041

45.50

46.90

1.40

0.59

0.6

0.60

SK-22-1041

93.00

94.00

1.00

0.83

0.8

0.84

SK-22-1042

188.00

189.00

1.00

1.42

1.4

1.44

SK-22-1042

199.00

200.17

1.17

2.51

2.5

2.54

SK-22-1042

204.48

205.00

0.52

0.81

0.8

0.82

SK-22-1043

ND

SK-22-1044

ND

SK-22-1045

PENDING

SK-22-1046

PENDING

SK-22-1047

PENDING

SK-22-1048

PENDING

SK-22-1049

PENDING

SK-22-1050

113.64

121.23

7.59

0.67

3.5

0.72

SK-22-1050

126.00

128.00

2.00

0.60

4.7

0.66

SK-22-1051

56.80

58.31

1.51

1.23

1.2

1.24

SK-22-1051

62.00

63.50

1.50

1.26

1.3

1.28

SK-22-1051

68.50

73.60

5.10

0.68

0.7

0.69

SK-22-1051

90.57

98.88

8.31

0.89

0.9

0.91

SK-22-1051

177.00

177.63

0.63

0.94

0.9

0.95

SK-22-1051

233.50

234.90

1.40

0.67

0.7

0.68

SK-22-1052

PENDING

SK-22-1053

127.14

132.61

5.47

1.08

1.1

1.09

SK-22-1053

139.78

141.96

2.18

0.71

0.7

0.72

SK-22-1053

149.94

151.00

1.06

0.72

0.7

0.73

SK-22-1054

PENDING

SK-22-1055

PENDING

SK-22-1056

PENDING

SK-22-1057

PENDING

SK-22-1058

PENDING

SK-22-1059

PENDING

SK-22-1060

PENDING

SK-22-1061

PENDING

SK-22-1062

PENDING

SK-22-1063

PENDING

SK-22-1064

PENDING

SK-22-1065

PENDING

SK-22-1066

PENDING

SK-22-1067

PENDING

SK-22-1068

PENDING

SK-22-1069

PENDING

SK-22-1070

PENDING

SK-22-1071

PENDING

SK-22-1072

12.34

15.20

2.86

1.48

1.5

1.50

SK-22-1072

25.95

26.92

0.97

0.99

1.0

1.00

SK-22-1072

70.50

71.50

1.00

0.67

0.7

0.68

SK-22-1073

PENDING

SK-22-1074

PENDING

SK-22-1075

PENDING

SK-22-1076

PENDING

SK-22-1077

PENDING

SK-22-1078

PENDING

SK-22-1079

PENDING

SK-22-1080

PENDING

SK-22-1081

PENDING

SK-22-1082

PENDING

SK-22-1083

PENDING

SK-22-1084

PENDING

SK-22-1085

PENDING

SK-22-1086

PENDING

SK-22-1087

PENDING

SK-22-1088

PENDING

SK-22-1089

PENDING

SK-22-1090

PENDING

SK-22-1091

PENDING

SK-22-1092

PENDING

SK-22-1093

40.88

53.00

12.12

47.50

73.4

48.48

INCLUDING

40.88

41.74

0.86

10.00

0.7

10.01

AND

41.74

42.90

1.16

45.60

65.3

46.47

AND

42.90

43.51

0.61

39.60

82.1

40.69

AND

43.51

44.41

0.90

112.50

14.0

112.69

AND

44.41

45.90

1.49

62.20

145.0

64.13

AND

45.90

47.40

1.50

96.20

117.0

97.76

AND

47.40

48.90

1.50

45.70

149.0

47.69

AND

48.90

50.00

1.10

19.00

63.6

19.85

AND

50.00

51.00

1.00

17.10

34.3

17.56

AND

51.00

52.00

1.00

36.80

26.3

37.15

SK-22-1093

81.90

83.40

1.50

0.48

18.5

0.73

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths and zone geometries cannot be definitively determined at this time. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. ND - Not Drilled. NSA - No Significant Assays.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-IDEasting (m)Northing (m)Elevation (m)Length (m)Azimuth (°)Dip (°)

SK-22-912

9704.7

10999.3

830.2

719.3

112.0

-77.9

SK-22-915

9703.6

10999.3

830.2

737.7

80.9

-78.0

SK-22-916

9702.8

10999.8

830.2

719.4

56.9

-77.8

SK-22-917

9704.1

10999.4

830.2

668.0

50.2

-63.2

SK-22-918

9704.3

10999.4

830.2

653.3

37.0

-64.9

SK-22-919

9847.7

9209.2

1061.8

269.0

77.0

-50.2

SK-22-920

9619.9

10898.8

842.1

375.0

169.4

-49.8

SK-22-921

9619.6

10898.7

842.1

713.3

143.9

-62.0

SK-22-959

10082.7

10259.0

963.2

211.6

107.2

-70.3

SK-22-960

10082.8

10258.8

963.2

284.7

292.0

-49.9

SK-22-961

10081.7

10260.7

963.2

272.4

292.0

-70.1

SK-22-966

10082.4

10258.8

963.2

220.9

263.3

-89.5

SK-22-967

10099.5

10191.1

961.9

160.5

117.5

-50.1

SK-22-968

10098.5

10191.2

961.9

160.9

117.0

-70.2

SK-22-969

10098.1

10191.4

961.9

300.0

296.9

-50.1

SK-22-984

10097.5

10191.9

961.9

262.5

296.9

-64.9

SK-22-988

10098.8

10190.8

961.9

245.5

297.1

-85.1

SK-22-990

9619.6

10898.8

842.1

638.3

118.9

-61.0

SK-22-995

10083.8

10258.0

963.2

259.4

106.9

-50.3

SK-22-996

10150.8

10514.5

955.9

250.4

66.9

-60.0

SK-22-998

10153.5

10511.6

955.9

226.6

118.1

-56.0

SK-22-999

10151.8

10513.9

955.9

217.9

229.7

-88.1

SK-22-1000

10153.1

10512.0

955.9

238.6

337.0

-78.0

SK-22-1001

10132.1

10364.7

971.4

211.4

63.0

-49.0

SK-22-1002

10081.1

10128.2

964.1

277.5

296.9

-48.1

SK-22-1003

10080.9

10126.9

964.1

235.5

299.0

-63.0

SK-22-1004

10135.9

10278.6

977.6

199.3

44.1

-50.1

SK-22-1005

10136.0

10278.0

977.8

181.1

82.9

-49.1

SK-22-1006

10103.2

10090.3

971.4

175.5

127.3

-50.0

SK-22-1007

10102.6

10088.0

964.1

286.4

276.8

-45.0

SK-22-1008

10103.1

10087.9

964.1

272.1

276.0

-63.0

SK-22-1009

10150.7

10513.4

955.9

340.4

197.0

-70.0

SK-22-1010

10134.8

10624.0

942.8

271.5

222.2

-58.0

SK-22-1011

10134.3

10624.6

942.8

424.5

245.4

-62.0

SK-22-1012

10135.9

10622.7

942.2

331.9

356.8

-75.2

SK-22-1013

10182.4

10741.1

930.4

301.4

78.9

-62.0

SK-22-1014

10140.7

10151.7

969.1

244.0

91.9

-50.3

SK-22-1015

10181.4

10738.9

930.4

316.9

321.9

-69.3

SK-22-1016

10182.7

10739.9

930.4

286.1

112.0

-48.2

SK-22-1017

10182.2

10740.2

930.4

271.6

137.0

-70.0

SK-22-1018

10131.1

10364.7

971.4

301.4

271.6

-58.0

SK-22-1019

9161.1

9643.9

964.8

776.3

67.1

-47.9

SK-22-1020

9161.6

9643.7

966.2

659.3

82.0

-50.0

SK-22-1021

9206.6

10017.2

952.7

718.3

80.9

-50.0

SK-22-1022

9206.6

10016.1

952.7

709.3

95.1

-50.3

SK-22-1023

10131.5

10364.7

971.4

250.8

271.9

-75.1

SK-22-1024

10131.5

10365.2

971.4

271.0

337.0

-90.0

SK-22-1025

10144.9

9910.7

1000.0

231.8

97.0

-50.2

SK-22-1026

10145.0

9912.6

1000.0

253.0

54.1

-49.9

SK-22-1027

10031.9

9931.3

982.3

59.0

252.4

-80.1

SK-22-1028

9700.3

9634.1

1092.3

349.5

76.8

-49.9

SK-22-1029

9700.3

9633.1

1092.3

358.7

109.0

-50.4

SK-22-1032

9787.3

9875.7

1055.3

330.0

277.0

-77.0

SK-22-1034

9986.2

9577.6

1012.7

150.9

146.8

-50.1

SK-22-1035

9980.4

9580.3

1012.7

214.1

261.6

-50.0

SK-22-1036

9981.2

9584.5

1012.7

201.7

322.1

-50.0

SK-22-1038

9861.0

9460.6

1079.2

207.0

106.9

-54.9

SK-22-1039

9859.9

9460.9

1079.2

220.0

107.1

-75.0

SK-22-1041

10031.7

9931.5

982.3

108.0

252.2

-79.9

SK-22-1042

9847.5

9209.0

1061.8

281.0

133.9

-50.1

SK-22-1050

9950.2

9813.9

986.2

208.6

92.0

-68.0

SK-22-1051

9950.2

9812.1

986.2

234.9

102.0

-50.0

SK-22-1053

9946.5

9811.4

986.2

190.6

218.8

-67.9

SK-22-1072

9984.1

9720.2

988.8

144.0

111.5

-50.5

SK-22-1093

9700.6

9949.3

1036.2

186.9

77.3

-55.0

SOURCE: Skeena Resources Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714728/Skeena-Announces-Multiple-21A-West-Zone-Expansions-at-Eskay-Creek-Including-4848-gt-AuEq-over-1212-metres

