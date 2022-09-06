The award recognizes the sustainability impact of BioHarvest's Bio Plant CELLicitation technology, which enables industrial production of plant metabolites without growing the plant itself

BioHarvest Sciences receives the award with other industry thought leaders such as AstraZeneca, Agilent, and Honeywell





Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - The Business Intelligence Group has named BioHarvest Sciences (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) as a winner of its 2022 Sustainability Leadership Award. The Business Intelligence Group seeks out and rewards those with vision, creativity and persistence, all hallmarks found in the world's leading companies and individuals across the globe. The awards programs rely on industry leaders who volunteer to read, score and judge nominations.

"By delivering the benefits of plants using a fraction of the energy, water, and land that agriculture would, we see the potential for conserving valuable global resources at a game-changing scale," said BioHarvest CEO Ilan Sobel. "We are gratified to have our sustainability efforts recognized and we are honoured to be among a distinguished list of multiple industries' leaders."

Sustainability is inherent to BioHarvest's Plant CELLicitation platform technology. For example, when applied to indoor Cannabis cultivation, BioHarvest's process delivers the following unrivaled results (based on estimated internal benchmarking at scale versus New Frontiers Data Set for indoor Cannabis operations):

Water usage - 54x more cannabis grown per gallon of water utilized as compared to indoor cultivation

Electricity Productivity - 8x more Cannabis grown per kilowatt hour

Land Usage - 19x more Cannabis output per square metre per 12 months

BioHarvest's sustainability achievements for its platform Bio Plant CELLicitation technology have been accomplished by a diverse Research and Development team comprised of five Israeli female scientists with Ph.D. degrees and led by Dr. Yochi Hagay, the co-founder and CTO of the Company.

"My team and I are so proud that we have developed a technology platform that has the ability to not only deliver critical plant metabolites that the human body needs, without growing the plant, but it does so in a way that protects the planet for many generations to come," stated Dr. Hagay.

"We are proud to reward and recognize BioHarvest Sciences for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

Earlier this year, the company announced its ability to produce full-spectrum cannabis in its industrial scale bioreactors, while using approximately 95% less land than agriculture would use to achieve comparable output. This breakthrough in the cannabis industry also combats the two biggest challenges in growth: product consistency and cleanliness.

As part of its long-term sustainability vision, BioHarvest also has its eyes on space. Recently bringing on astronaut Chris Hadfield as an advisor, the company also has a formal partnership with SpaceTango to explore the effects of micro gravity on plant cells and to explore the potential role of its technology supporting space travel and human settlements in space.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

