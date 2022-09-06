Veterinary Diagnostics Market worth $4.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2022 to USD 4.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth can largely be attributed to the growth in the companion animal population, the increasing incidence of transboundary and zoonotic diseases and the rising demand for animal-derived food products. A surge in the overall companion animal population and adoption rate has been witnessed on a global scale. According to several studies, having a companion animal is associated with positive health benefits, such as reduced cardiac arrhythmias, normalization of blood pressure, decreased anxiety, greater psychological stability, and improved well-being. The increasing pet population is expected to drive the demand for pet care products and services, which, in turn, will support the growth of dependent industries such as veterinary diagnostics.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26017452

Browse in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Diagnostics Market"

480 - Tables

61 - Figures

450 - Pages

The consumables segment accounted for the larger share of the global veterinary diagnostics market

Based on products, the veterinary diagnostic market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2021, the consumables segment accounted for the larger share of the global market. The large share of the consumables segment can be attributed to the increasing awareness on animal healthcare and increasing veterinary expenditures.

In 2021, the clinical biochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary diagnostic market

Based on technology, the veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into clinical biochemistry, immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, hematology, urinalysis, and other veterinary diagnostic technologies (includes microbiology and histopathology tests). In 2021, the clinical biochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Applications of this technology can range from studying the kidney and liver function, managing diabetes, and evaluating electrolyte & hormone levels to monitoring and treating systemic inflammation caused by infectious agents such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

The companion animals segment accounted for the larger market share in 2021

Based on animal type, the veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into companion animals and livestock. The companion animals segment accounted for the larger market share in 2021. This can be attributed to the rising number of companion animals across the globe, the rising adoption of pet insurance, and the availability of cheaper and easy-to-use POC diagnostic tests for companion animals.

Veterinary reference laboratories are the major end users in the veterinary diagnostics market, accounting for a share in 2021

Based on end users, the global veterinary diagnostic market is segmented into veterinary reference laboratories, veterinary hospitals & clinics, point-of-care testing/in-house testing, and veterinary research institutes & universities. Veterinary reference laboratories are the major end users in the market, accounting for a share in 2021. The large share of this segment can primarily be rising awareness among pet owners regarding routine and preventive care and the rising number of samples received by reference laboratories from small and large animal practices.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=26017452

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in pet adoption, increasing awareness about animal health, and growing per capita animal health expenditure, especially in India and China, are contributing to the growth of the APAC market.

Key players in the veterinary diagnostics market

The prominent players in the veterinary diagnostic market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Zoetis, Inc. (US), Heska Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), NEOGEN Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Virbac (France), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. Ltd. (China), INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany), BioNote, Inc. (South Korea), Biogal Galed Labs (Israel), Agrolabo S.p.A. (Italy), IDvet (France), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (Ireland), BioChek (Netherlands), Fassisi GmbH (Germany), Alvedia (France), SKYER, Inc. (South Korea), Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Biopanda Reagents (UK), Precision Biosensor Inc. (South Korea), Skyla Corporation (China), and EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=26017452

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics (PCR)), Animal (Companion, Food-producing animals), End User (Reference Labs, Hospital, Clinics, Universities) - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/veterinary-diagnostics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/veterinary-diagnostics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg