Teleste Corporation: Teleste's technology helps Telia Finland renew its video delivery platform

TURKU, Finland, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The constant need to increase the productivity of service platforms and quality of services (QoS) are challenging cable MSOs worldwide. Telia Finland is taking its next steps with Teleste on their journey towards offering premium video services over distributed and traditional cable access networks and utilizing a Converged Interconnect Network (CIN) for video delivery and diverse services. The distributed access architecture enables the use of separate video and broadband cores, offering improved flexibility and redundancy for operators having rigorous QoS standards.

Telia Finland has harnessed Teleste's Luminato 4X4 platform to fulfil their video delivery needs. Luminato 4X4 works as a video core that manages video-specific parameters of distributed access remote PHY devices (RPDs) and Luminato 4X4 video engines. The video engines feed nationwide and local video multiplexes serving local areas. IP to QAM conversion in local areas is performed by Teleste DAN300/DAN3 RPDs. Luminato 4X4 is used also to broadcast services over traditional cable television network by using its video engine modules that support Edge QAM functionality as well.

"It has been a pleasure to support Telia in their project that started with extensive tests and has now continued to the roll-out phase. Traditional broadcast television continues to be an important service even when distributed access solutions are becoming common, and we are happy to offer cutting edge technology for operators who connect families enjoying sporting events and other television services that continue to be good reasons to get together", explains Julius Tikkanen, Vice President of Video Service Platforms business for Teleste.

"We have been delighted to see how our own organization and Teleste work together. Both companies have shown skill and stamina in this project. Our networks must be in perfect shape when broadband and video services have such a crucial role in today's modern society. We are happy to continue this project and deploy similar set-ups in new areas", comments Juha Tontti, Head of Network Planning, Telia Finland.

Teleste Luminato 4X4 forms the basis for a new generation of modular headend platform for CATV, OTT and/or IPTV delivery. We will showcase the platform at IBC 2022. Visit our website for more information.

