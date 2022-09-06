New preclinical data demonstrate the potential of RBN-3143 as a highly potent and selective inhibitor of PARP14

RBN-3143 suppresses markers of disease in preclinical models of lung, skin and gastrointestinal inflammation

Ribon Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics targeting stress support pathways, today announced in a late-breaking presentation, compelling preclinical data for RBN-3143, a novel, orally administered, first-in-class inhibitor of PARP14 with potential in a range of inflammatory diseases. The data were presented in a late-breaking poster titled "The PARP14 Inhibitor RBN-3143 Suppresses Lung Inflammation in Preclinical Models" at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2022. RBN-3143 is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study in healthy volunteers and atopic dermatitis patients.

"Data presented at the ERS International Congress 2022 strengthen our conviction in the novel mechanism of action of RBN-3143, demonstrating its ability to potently and selectively inhibit PARP14 across a range of inflammatory models," said Prakash Raman, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Ribon Therapeutics. "These strong results show that RBN-3143 broadly suppresses markers of disease in preclinical models, highlighting its potential as an oral alternative to biologics in a broad range of inflammatory conditions including asthma and atopic dermatitis. We look forward to further evaluating the clinical profile of RBN-3143 in our ongoing Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers and patients with atopic dermatitis."

Data presented in the ERS International Congress 2022 presentation include results from preclinical studies evaluating RBN-3143 in a steroid-resistant model of allergic lung inflammation, as well as additional models of inflammatory disease. Key findings are as follows:

PARP14 expression is induced by interferon and elevated tissues from patients with inflammatory disease such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and atopic dermatitis.

Published work suggests PARP14 promotes Th2/Th17 signaling in immune cells by amplifying STAT6- and STAT3- driven transcription.

RBN-3143 is a highly potent inhibitor of PARP14 with a more than 300-fold selectivity over other PARP inhibitors in vitro.

In preclinical models of lung, skin, and gastrointestinal inflammation, RBN-3143 suppresses markers of disease.

In preclinical models, RBN-3143 was shown to be safe and well tolerated.

The ERS International Congress 2022 presentation is available on the Ribon Therapeutics corporate website via the following link: https://ribontx.com/publications/.

About PARP14

PARP14 is a NAD-utilizing monoART (mono-ADP-ribosyltransferase) controlling cell signaling and regulating protein function. PARP14 expression is elevated in tissues of various inflammatory diseases, but it is not highly expressed in normal tissues. High PARP14 expression leads to the increase of first order cytokines, specifically alarmins, and second order cytokines, Th2 and Th17 cytokines, and ultimately the increase in disease tissue eosinophils and neutrophils which drive pathology.

About RBN-3143

RBN-3143, a first-in-class, orally administered, small molecule inhibitor of PARP14, has the potential to be a differentiated therapy for the treatment of numerous inflammatory diseases. This is the second program emerging from the BEACON platform to enter clinical development. Selective inhibition of PARP14 leads to a decrease in alarmins and dampening of the IL-17 and IL-4/13 signaling pathways. Ribon has demonstrated efficacy in multiple preclinical models of inflammatory disease. RBN-3143 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study in healthy volunteers and atopic dermatitis patients.

About Ribon Therapeutics

Ribon Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics targeting novel enzyme families activated under cellular stress conditions that contribute to disease. Ribon's portfolio includes two oral, first-in-class clinical programs, RBN-2397 (a PARP7 inhibitor) and RBN-3143 (a PARP14 inhibitor), targeting broad indications in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company explores novel areas of biology to develop effective treatments for patients with limited therapeutic options and has active clinical programs in oncology and inflammatory disease. Leveraging our proprietary BEACON (Blocking the Enzyme Activity Component of NAD) platform, we are building a pipeline of selective, small molecule inhibitors to numerous NAD-utilizing enzymes, beginning with monoARTs (mono-ADP-ribosyltransferase), which have applications across multiple therapeutic areas. Ribon is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://ribontx.com/.

