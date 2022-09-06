Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") is pleased to proved an update on the its newly acquired Fraser Lake copper project located proximal to the Quesnel Trough of Central British Columbia. The 9,900-hectare project is comprised of three claim blocks located between 40 to 55 kilometres northwest of Fraser Lake, BC.

The Company engaged an Independent Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, to perform an assessment of the project. Mr. Warren Robb, P.Geo, completed a property visit in early August to review the geology, collect rock samples for background litho-geochemistry, and review the topography and geomorphology to design an exploration program for the upcoming technical report on the porphyry copper-molybdenum project. Mr. Robb is a seasoned exploration geologist with over 35 years of mineral exploration experience and has worked with numerous senior and junior mining companies throughout Canada, the United States, China, Africa and South America. Mr. Robb graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science in Geology.

"We engaged Mr. Robb to help us assess the exploration potential of the property and provide an independent NI 43-101 Technical Report," commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO. "The location of this large land position, which is proximal to the prolific Quesnel Trough, in conjunction with its prospectivity to host copper porphyries and associate gold or molybdenum makes this a very attractive exploration project in a district that is seeing a significant amount of activity. We are currently evaluating all the information available and will look to unlock value either through advancing the project directly or bringing in a partner to move it forward."

The exploration target is porphyry copper and molybdenum associated with a series of Endako plutons intruding Cache Creek complex, carbonate, clastic and volcanic rocks. The Quest West regional lake sediment geochemistry identified areas of anomalous copper and/or molybdenum in the drainage systems from the low ridges hosting the plutons. A 2008 AeroTEM III airborne electromagnetic and magnetometer survey identified magnetic and/or electromagnetic anomalies up drainage from the anomalous geochemistry and make compelling exploration targets.





Figure 1. Fraser Lake Claim Blocks

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), a Director and President of Golden Independence Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the advanced-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada. The Independence project hosts an M&I resource of 334,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 847,000 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,078 per ounce of gold.

