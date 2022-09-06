Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Provides Results on Third Trenching Program at its Capim Grosso Project in Brazil

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) provides results on its third trenching program, which commenced on August 15th, at its Capim Grosso project in Brazil. This program aimed to unveil the extension of a second graphite deposit located south-east of the main deposit on the Company's Capim Grosso Project.

Fourteen (14) additional trenches have been completed to date which are located approximately 400 m SE and sub-parallel to the main deposit. The recent trenching reveals discontinuous graphite intersections over a 1,750-metre length with graphite observed in six (6) of the 14 trenches, bringing the total to 10 trenches hosting graphite along this new trend (four were confirmed in the previous trenching program).

Nineteen (19) samples were collected during this third trenching program and will be analyzed with LECO to TGC/sulfur and ICP to metals at SGS Geosol.

The confirmation of the second discontinuous body of graphite opens the door to new investigations in the area with increased potential to discover new mineralized areas near the main and secondary ones. In addition, the occurrence of graphite has been confirmed again in shear zones. This structure seems to be reflective of the structure in the main body, therefore, there is the potential to map new structures that host graphite.

The program will continue with 15 more trenches that will allow the Company to determine targets for the second drilling program. A 1,500m diamond drilling program is planned to start in the Fall of 2022.

Map of trenches open in August, 2022

Trenches were sampled according to visual grade estimation in two meter increments in horizontal continuous sections on the pit walls. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 6 m increments. No internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic, but SGS inserted their own CRMs, which assayed within 90 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays.

Graphite gneiss in the CGT055.

Graphite bands in shear zone with variable directions and dip. Photo of CGT052.

Zoom in graphite rock of CGT052.

Arno Brand, President & CEO, states, "Our Brazilian team continues to impress with their knowledge and expertise, I look forward to seeing what the next 15 trenches brings to the table."

"The results obtained with this trenching program are perfectly in line with our previous expectations and we expect a lot more to be unveiled at Capim Grosso," says Armando Farhate COO & Head of Graphite Marketing & Sales.

Qualified Persons

Steve Gray, P.Geo. has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release and is Gratomic Inc's "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

Subscribe at gratomic.ca/contact/ to be added to our email list.

For Marketing and Media information, please email: info@gratomic.ca

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714695/Gratomic-Provides-Results-on-Third-Trenching-Program-at-its-Capim-Grosso-Project-in-Brazil