Triumvira Immunologics ("Triumvira"), a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors,today announced that it will present interim clinical data from its ongoing TACTIC-2 clinical trial (NCT04727151) for TAC01-HER2 in a poster presentation at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, being held Sept. 9-13, 2022 in Paris, France. TAC01-HER2 is a novel cell therapy that consists of genetically engineered autologous T cells expressing T-cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) that recognizes human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Details of presentation:

Title: A Phase I/II Trial Investigating Safety and Efficacy of Autologous TAC T Cells Targeting HER2 in Relapsed or Refractory Solid Tumors

Presenter: Benjamin L. Schlechter, M.D., GI-Medical Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Abstract #: 778TiP

Date: Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. CEST

Location: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Hall 4

Abstracts will be published online on the ESMO website at 12:05 a.m. CEST on Sept. 5, 2022 (6:05 p.m. EDT on Sept. 4, 2022).

Posters will be available to registered delegates on the ESMO Congress platform beginning Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9:00 a.m. CEST (3:00 a.m. EDT) and will remain available for the duration of the congress. A copy of the presentation will also be available under the Presentations Publications tab of the News Resources section of the Company's website at the same time at https://triumvira.com/.

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. ("Triumvira") is a clinical-stage company developing unique, non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. The company's proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology is a robust and versatile platform that activates natural T cell functions differently from cell therapies such as CAR-T and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. Triumvira is headquartered in Austin, Texas with research facilities in Hamilton, Ontario.

