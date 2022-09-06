Multicenter, open-label, dose-finding trial evaluating THIO sequenced with cemiplimab in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE American: MAIA) ("MAIA," "the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that it will present the design of its ongoing THIO-101 trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, being held from September 9th to 13th in Paris, France.

THIO is a telomere-targeting agent currently in clinical development to evaluate its activity in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The first patient was enrolled in the THIO-101 study in July 2022 in Australia.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract title: A Phase 2, Multicenter, Open-Label, Dose-Finding Study Evaluating THIO Sequenced with Cemiplimab in Patients with Advanced NSCLC A Trial in Progress

1193 Session title: Trial in Progress (TiP)

Trial in Progress (TiP) Presentation date: Monday, September 12

The full abstract is available on the ESMO Congress 2022 website.

About THIO

THIO (6-thio-dG or 6-thio-2'-deoxyguanosine) is a telomere-targeting agent currently in clinical development to evaluate its activity in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), in sequential administration with cemiplimab (Libtayo), a PD-1 inhibitor developed by Regeneron. Telomeres play a fundamental role in the survival of cancer cells and their resistance to current therapies. THIO is being developed as a second or higher line of treatment for NSCLC for patients that have progressed beyond the standard-of-care regimen of existing checkpoint inhibitors.

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

MAIA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer. The Company's lead program is THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of patients with telomerase-positive cancers. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to the closing of the offering and the expected use of proceeds, development of drug candidates, our operations and business strategy, our expected financial results, and corporate updates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed by these expectations due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those related to our ability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms to us, or at all, including, without limitation, to fund our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials and the success, timing and cost of our drug development program and our ongoing or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including, without limitation, the possibility of unfavorable new clinical and preclinical data and additional analyses of existing data, that the risks that prior clinical and preclinical results may not be replicated, and risks associated with the current coronavirus pandemic. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

