Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) will host its 2022 annual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 8:00 am EDT to 11:00 am EDT. This will be a virtual video event that investors can access live from Cimpress' investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com. The event will feature presentations from executives across Cimpress highlighting progress against our strategic goals. Investors are encouraged to pre-submit questions for the Q&A portion of the event by emailing ir@cimpress.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask live questions via chat during the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes at ir.cimpress.com.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vista and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com

Media Relations:

Paul McKinlay

mediarelations@cimpress.com