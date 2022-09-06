Synthace, creators of the world's first digital life science experiment platform, today announced the appointment of Dr. Donald Deieso as the new Chairman of their Board. Dr. Deieso steps into this role at a time of strong momentum for the company. After closing their Series C funding round last year, Synthace has doubled their year-on-year ARR and expanded to include 8 of the world's top 12 pharmaceutical companies.

"I speak for the entire company when I say that we are delighted to welcome Don as the new chair of our board," said Guy Levy-Yurista, PhD, CEO of Synthace. "His experience and intimate knowledge of the life sciences industry are second to none. Not only does he have an astonishing career in the industry, but he also has a priceless understanding of the entire pharmaceutical value chain. In short: Don knows what drives the most value to life science organizations, and he knows how to realize that value as well. It's his expertise that will make the difference in our ability to scale and meet the needs of this industry."

Dr. Deieso joins the Synthace board at a critical time for the life sciences industry. With rising complexity and intensified competition, the right digital capabilities can make a sink-or-swim difference for R&D teams. The Synthace platform is uniquely positioned to enable life sciences organizations to accelerate their progress, helping them move faster from intent to insight in the lab through digital experiment design, no-code lab automation, and automated data structuring; a combination of capabilities that are otherwise impossible to do with any other single tool.

"When I first heard about Synthace, I could immediately see the importance of their mission," said Dr. Donald Deieso, new Chair of the Synthace board. "They are already serving many of the world's top pharmaceutical companies and enabling their customers to do incredible science with their platform. This is why I'm so pleased to be joining this extraordinary company; their multidisciplinary leadership team is particularly impressive and it will be my privilege to contribute to their mission."

"Having someone of Don's breadth and depth of experience will be a great asset to the Synthace board," said Tom Burt, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, one of Synthace's lead investors. "Synthace is already on a category-defining trajectory-one we've seen grow and develop from the very early days-and today's news is, we believe, a catalyst for further exciting developments that this creative and visionary company will realize in both the short and long term. This is fantastic news for Synthace, and we're excited to see what they will achieve with Don as their Chairman."

Currently, Dr. Deieso serves on the boards of WCG Clinical, and Inspire. He is also a member of the Novo Holdings Advisory Group.

Dr. Deieso succeeds Bob Wiederhold who served as Board Chair since 2018.

About Synthace

Based in London in the UK and Boston in the U.S., Synthace is a cloud-based experiment platform that enables life science R&D teams to do experiments that would otherwise be impossible. It helps scientists innovate faster by automating high throughput experiments, structuring complex datasets, and allowing them to use powerful methodologies-like Design of Experiments-all from within their browser.

The Synthace platform fundamentally transforms and improves the relationship between what a scientist can imagine and what they can actually do in their lab. This means that instead of spending hours working with pen, paper, and pipettes, they can spend that time focused on answering the questions that will solve humanity's most pressing problems.

