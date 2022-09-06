Presentations to highlight role of liquid biopsy tests and real-world data to identify biomarkers, predict patient response to therapy, and detect resistance mechanisms in late-stage cancers

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, announced today that new data from its portfolio of blood tests will be presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, September 9-13 in Paris, France. Among the seven abstracts are an oral presentation and posters highlighting the use of Guardant Health's blood tests and real-world evidence dataset to advance cancer therapy trials, predict and monitor patient response to therapy, and identify genomic mechanisms of acquired resistance to cancer therapy.

"We look forward to sharing new data at ESMO demonstrating the utility of our blood tests to increase the understanding of potential new biomarker targets and the mechanisms of therapy resistance in patients with cancer," said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health co-CEO. "The data from retrospective and real-world analyses show how comprehensive genomic profiling tests provide critical insights at every step of a patient's treatment journey, and ultimately contribute to the development of more effective therapies and improved patient outcomes."

Full List of Guardant Health Presentations

GuardantOMNI

Genomic mechanisms of acquired resistance of patients (pts) with BRAF V600E mutant (mt) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) treated in the BEACON study (Oral Presentation 316O)

Interim biomarker analysis of a phase 1b/2 study of anti-TIGIT etigilimab (MPH313) and nivolumab in subjects with select locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors (ACTIVATE) (Presentation 111P)

Clinical potential of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)-based molecular response (MR) and baseline blood-based tumor mutational burden (bTMB) for monitoring response to first-line (1L) chemoimmunotherapy in advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) (Presentation 1092P)

Early decreases in KRAS mutant allele frequency (MAF) predicts clinical benefit to the PLK1 inhibitor onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/bev in 2L treatment of metastatic colorectal carcinoma (mCRC) (Presentation 397P)

The PLK1 inhibitor onvansertib overcomes irinotecan resistance in RAS-mutated (mRAS) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in vivo and in patients (pts) (Presentation 366P)

Guardant360

Resistance mechanisms to lorlatinib or crizotinib in treatment-naive patients (pts) with ALK+ advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Presentation 1008P)

GuardantINFORM

Real-world outcomes in patients (pts) with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and tumors with androgen receptor (AR) 878/875 mutations (Presentation 1407P)

The full abstracts are available on the officialESMO 2022website.

