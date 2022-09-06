Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Appoints Linker & Associates as Sales Representative to Spearhead Business Development for Thermal-Aid Division

Leading Consumer Products Broker to Target Tier-1 Healthcare Distributors and Pharmacies to Enhance Thermal-Aid's National Distribution Footprint

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced that it has appointed Linker & Associates, a leading consumer products broker, as a sales representative for the Company's fast-growing Thermal-Aid division.

Linker & Associates, led by President Brian Linker, brings over 20 years of consumer products broker experience working with several successful brands within the healthcare distribution space. Per the terms of the agreement, Linker & Associates will seek out prospective wholesale purchasers to enhance the national distribution footprint of Med-X's Thermal-Aid division, particularly within the healthcare and pharmacy space.

Med-X's popular Thermal-Aid line of pain management solutions are clinically proven, registered and trusted - specifically designed to reduce swelling and relieve various pain conditions - covering a wide variety of needs for adults, children and pets. Hand washable and mold resistant using a proprietary all-natural corn product as the heating and cooling element within the product line, Thermal-Aid stands alone in its category with consistent five-star reviews on Amazon Prime.

"Brian and his team at Linker & Associates are well positioned in the U.S. healthcare products market to identify and support exciting new commercial opportunities for Thermal-Aid," said Jennifer Mills, President of Med-X. "We believe Brian's extensive relationships in the consumer products industry, longstanding industry experience and robust sales capabilities will provide an immediate impact on the sales and distribution of Thermal-Aid products. Acting like an extension of our in-house sales team, Brian will provide additional reach into healthcare and pharmacy wholesalers which we believe will generate the most lucrative incremental sales opportunities for our shareholders, building upon what is already a record year for our family of brands."

Brian Linker added: "Med-X's Thermal-Aid product line brings incredible innovation to a long-tired category - acting not only as a hot and cold pack - but as an accessory with re-buy potential, turning a medical product into something adults and their children actually want to use. From initial reactions to samples I've seen, Med-X is onto something truly special with Thermal-Aid. I look forward to working closely with the Med-X team to introduce these incredible products to leading healthcare distributors nationally."

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the international pest control , health and wellness markets. Capitalizing on its diverse family of in-house brands to offer safe alternatives to conventional chemical and pharmaceutical products using all-natural ingredients, Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar distributor and on-site services presence in key national markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com .

