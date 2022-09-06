Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.: Net Medical to Sponsor Safari Run in Support of Global Health Partnership

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Net Medical (OTC Pink:NMXS) announced today that is has become a Diamond sponsor of the Safari Run, which supports the Albuquerque-based non-profit Global Health Partnership GHP-USA.org.

Dr. Rifka Stern, a GHP board member, said, "I am extremely grateful for this support. "GHP supports a rural health clinic in Kenya with emphasis on maternal and child health, especially to prevent child malnutrition. All the money gets spent on the programs in Kenya. The Safari Run is held at University of New Mexico north campus golf course."

The Safari Run is scheduled for Sunday, October 30, 2022. It will include a kids' running clinic, a 1K kids run, an 8k race and a 5k fun run/walk. More information on the event can be found at www.safarirun.org

Net Medical CEO Dick Govatski said, "We are pleased to be able to help support the efforts of those trying to make a difference in health care on a global basis. Fortunately, Net Medical is in the strongest financial position in its history. We have never had stronger cash flow, higher margins or a better outlook for new business. It is great to have the capability to help others less fortunate."

For more information, call 505-255-1999 X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email ir@netmedical.com

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC Pink:NMXS) since 1999.

Net Medical has two operating units. Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans provide COVID and flu testing in New Mexico for schools, companies, homeless shelters and nursing homes. The company provides a unique Test-To-Treat program for home and office care that is particularly valuable in rural communities. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company maintains a 24/7/365 call center, software developers and its proprietary Telemed telemedicine platform. No other telemedicine company offers the same extensive and integrated menu of telemedicine services as Net Medical.

