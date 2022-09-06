Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - CAVU Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (OTC: CAVVF) (FSE: 5EO) ("CAVU" or the "Company") is pleased to report drill results of the Hopper Copper-Gold porphyry project in Yukon, Canada. The Hopper Project is located in the Traditional Territory of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations.

Highlights

HOP22-DDH07 returned 214m of 0.121% Cu from surface

HOP22-DDH07 also yielded the first occurrence of bornite mineralization with chalcopyrite (104m) observed in the porphyry zone of the Hopper Property and indicates proximity to higher-temperature mineralization

All mineralization encountered to date at this target is within the propylitic zone, which occurs on the periphery of the higher-grade porphyry-copper zones.

The intercepts of mineralized fault zones and distribution of mineralized intrusive rocks indicates a copper-enriched structural corridor

"The spring drill program successfully increased the extent of high-grade mineralization at the Copper Castle skarn zones and tested the porphyry zone of the Hopper copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project," stated Dr. Jaap Verbaas, CEO of CAVU. "The 4 drill holes reported here are from the porphyry zone, where past drilling yielded long intercepts of low-grade disseminated mineralization that is commonly found in the propylitic zone, on the periphery of higher-grade porphyry copper mineralization.

"The results from HOP22-DDH05, -DDH06, and -DDH07 further indicate the presence of a large propylitic zone and constrain the extent of mineralization to a large structural corridor through the Hopper property. This prospective structural corridor locally contains copper and molybdenum mineralization at surface and we continue to use the assay results and mineralogical data collected to target higher-grade mineralization."

Context of HOP22-DDH05

Hole HOP22-DDH05 was collared from the same pad as hole HOP22-DDH04 (Figure 1) which yielded 0.106% Cu over 306.75m1 and 400m northeast of HOP21-DDH06, which returned 116.1m at 0.21% Cu2 from surface. HOP22-DDH05 was drilled at an azimuth of 90 degrees with a -85 degree dip to a total depth of 387m. The objective of hole HOP22-DDH05 was two-fold: to test the northern extent of porphyry-style mineralization and alteration, approximately 200m north of existing drilling, and follow up surficial multi-element geochemical anomalies recognized in soil samples and near-surface percussion drilling. This hole would provide the necessary alteration and mineralization data, to vector between it and hole HOP22-DDHH04. Notably at ~350m depth, HOP22-DDH05 intersected a 10m fault zone at low angle to the core axis. This fault separates the intersects in HOP22-DDH04 and HOP22-DDH06 from those within HOP21-DDH06 and HOP22-DDH07. As described below, this fault defines the southern extent of the main structural corridor that hosts mineralization.







Figure 1. Plan view of drill collars the western side of the Hopper Property, drilling by CAVU is highlighted, with the 2022 collars shown as yellow stars.

Context of HOP22-DDH06

Hole HOP22-DDH06 was drilled at an azimuth of 90 degrees and a -68 degree dip to a total depth of 296m. The purpose of this hole was to test the northern extent of porphyry-style mineralization and propylitic alteration, approximately 200m north of existing drilling, and follow up surficial multi-element geochemical anomalies recognized in soil samples and near-surface percussion drilling. Drill hole HOP22-DDH05 intersected variably mineralized intrusive rocks and intervals of structurally-hosted mineralization (e.g., Figure 2). Hole HOP22-DDH06 tested the hanging wall to the fault identified in hole HOP22-DDH05 and intersected weakly elevated copper values. Together, holes HOP22-DDH04, 05 and 06 led to the identification of the mineralized structural corridor that contains drill collars HOP21-DDH06, HOP22-DDH07.







Figure 2. Examples of alteration in mineralization in HOP22-DDH05, 06, and 07 at the Hopper property. A. HOP22-DDH05 @ 208.81m (0.762 wt.% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 5.5 g/t Ag), B. HOP22-DDH06 @ 177m (0.632 wt.% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au, 2.2 g/t Ag), C. HOP22-DDH07 @ 52.5m example of quartz-K-Feldspar veins, potassic alteration (0.161 wt.% Cu, 0.01 g/t Au, 0.6 g/t Ag), D. HOP22-DDH07 @ 104m vein of quartz-chlorite-chalcopyrite + trace bornite (see E; 0.279 wt.% Cu, 0.03 g/t Au, 1.6 g/t Ag), E. HOP22-DDH07 @ 104m, 20X hand-lens view of bornite intergrown with chalcopyrite in quartz vein.

Context of HOP22-DDH07

Hole HOP22-DDH07 was collared proximal to HOP21-DDH06 and drilled in an opposite direction to HOP21-DDH06, to a total depth of 445.45m. The 214m of mineralization from surface in HOP22-DDH07 characterizes the known mineralized intrusive rock with mafic minerals partially to wholly replaced by sulfides and alteration minerals. HOP22-DDH07 also extends the area of known replacement-style mineralization ~85m to the west of HOP21-DDH06. The mineralized unit displays moderate amount of magnetite-chlorite-albite-epidote alteration, similar to propylitic alteration assemblages typical of porphyry copper deposits. The mineralization includes vein-hosted sulfide deposition at depth (>50m) to complement the replacement style that is dominant near surface. At 104m depth, bornite occurs with chalcopyrite, the first occurrence of primary bornite observed in the porphyry zone of the Hopper Property. The presence of bornite suggests an increasing temperature from surface to moderate depth, and potentially vectors towards areas of higher-grade copper mineralization in the area spanning holes HOP22-DDH07 and HOP21-DDH06. The magnetic geophysical signature also suggests a NE-SW trending structural corridor through this mineralized section and provides extensive opportunity for follow-up drilling.

Drill results

Table 1. Drill highlights from HOP22-DDH05, -DDH06, and -DDH07.



From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Mo (%) HOP22-DDH05 6.00 81.00 75.00 0.067 0.41 0.011 0.001 Including 6.00 18.00 12.00 0.101 0.66 0.012 0.002 Including 61.00 90.80 29.80 0.079 0.49 0.011 0.002 and 61.00 67.00 6.00 0.212 1.05 0.012 0.002















HOP-22-DDH06 37.00 41.00 4.00 0.129 0.46 0.020 0.002 and 64.85 68.48 3.63 0.067 1.08 0.016 0.007 and 173.75 185.00 11.25 0.145 0.56 0.026 0.002 Including 173.75 177.85 4.10 0.244 0.82 0.042 0.002 and 176.85 177.85 1.00 0.632 2.20 0.100 0.002















HOP-22-DDH07 0.00 214.00 214.00 0.121 0.93 0.013 0.008 Including 0.00 58.15 58.15 0.228 1.55 0.011 0.009 and 3.00 25.90 22.90 0.387 2.83 0.011 0.016 and 9.50 14.28 4.78 0.846 6.72 0.013 0.018 and 48.04 58.15 10.11 0.203 0.92 0.013 0.004 and 69.47 74.91 5.44 0.301 2.83 0.014 0.020 Including 250.91 279.50 28.59 0.125 0.79 0.017 0.009 and 272.00 279.50 7.50 0.197 1.31 0.017 0.008 Including 310.00 313.25 3.25 0.412 1.85 0.059 0.008

Table 2. Collar information as surveyed by differential GPS.

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth Zone Name HOP22-DDH-05 398247.34 6797238.99 1443.53 90 -85.48 387 Porphyry HOP22-DDH-06 398247.34 6797238.99 1443.53 89.7 -67.7 296 Porphyry HOP22-DDH-07 397679.48 6797238.61 1368.11 255 -73.45 445.45 Porphyry

Data Verification

Drill core was halved on site. One half of the drill core remains on site in a core storage facility. The other half of the core was bagged and security tagged and sent to ALS Laboratories for multi-element chemical analysis and assay. Upon receipt of the samples CAVU's QAQC protocol flags any sets of samples that may not meet standards for disclosure, which are then sent back to the laboratory for re-assay. All assays reported here passed ALS and CAVU QAQC protocols.

QP Statement

Roger Hulstein, P. Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About CAVU Energy Metals Corp.

CAVU Energy Metals Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its Hopper Copper-Gold Project in Yukon and recently acquired Star Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in BC. For more information visit www.cavumining.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Dr. Jaap Verbaas, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

CAVU Energy Metals Corp.

jverbaas@cavumining.com

604-493-2997

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission.

1 As reported August 2nd, 2022

2 As described in: "Technical Report on the Hopper Project in the Dawson Range Copper-Gold belt, Aishihik Lake area, Yukon Territory, Canada." By Jean Pautler, February 12, 2022.

