The Saxony State Criminal Police Office in Germany has blamed the energy crisis and growing solar demand for an increase in the theft of modules and inverters.From pv magazine Germany The theft of PV modules and other solar technology is increasing in Germany. The Criminal Police Office of Saxony has already sounded the alarm. There were 27 such crimes in the state in the first half of 2021. The year before there were 24. In the first six months of this year, however, the officials counted 34 cases. Damages from the first half of the year alone in Saxony surpassed €250,000. In the past two weeks ...

