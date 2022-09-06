Scientists in Germany have studied how seawater batteries could be used for renewables storage and desalination.Scientists from Germany's Leibniz Institute for New Materials (INM) have investigated the potential to use seawater batteries for renewable energy storage. They have also provided an overview of potential applications in desalination projects. The scientists set criteria to evaluate the performance of seawater batteries. These considerations include capacity, efficiency, stability, performance longevity, safety, and environmental friendliness. The researchers described seawater storage ...

