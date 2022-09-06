Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, is pleased to announce that Dr. Jeffrey Sherman has accepted the position of Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Jeff brings over thirty years of experience in the scientific instrument industry. He has worked with emerging technology startups, mid-sized companies, and internationally leading suppliers of lab technology including Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, ThermoFisher Scientific, and Mettler-Toledo. Jeff's breadth of experience covers technical scientific roles, global sales management, and general management. He has also been intimately involved with strategy development, mergers, acquisitions, technology licensing, divestitures, and business consolidations. His successful market and business development track record has served both industrial and academic clients engaged in new entity discovery, process and product development, and scale-up and manufacturing in the bio-pharmaceutical, fine chemical, oil and gas, polymer and plastics, and mining sectors.

Jason Hein, CEO states, "Jeff comes to Telescope with invaluable expertise and insight into the scientific instrument and technology industry. We are excited to leverage his knowledge in support of Telescope's strategic mission, as we continue deploying our unique technology platforms in the pharmaceutical and chemical space."

Jeff Sherman, COO added, "I am excited to bring my experience in working in dynamic, rapidly growing scientific companies to the team of bright minds at Telescope Innovations. They have a quickly developed a solid track record with several key market leaders in the pharmaceutical, mining, and synthetic chemistry spaces. This combined with Telescope's new product, service offerings and collaborative work with instrument manufacturers makes it a very exciting time to join the team."

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Telescope applies these toolsets to resolve inefficiencies in industrial process chemistry and manufacturing. Our aim is to bring modern chemical solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Jason Hein, Chief Executive Officer

E: jason@telescopeinn.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus filed by the Company and available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements in this document include all statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk that the Company be deemed a non-essential business and asked to temporarily cease operations; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135988