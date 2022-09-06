Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Der nächste Highflyer!? Heute im Fokus: Alle Augen auf…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C83E ISIN: CA00461M1032 Ticker-Symbol: JD1 
Frankfurt
05.09.22
09:16 Uhr
0,255 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACLARA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACLARA RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2022 | 15:08
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aclara Resources Inc.: Aclara Awarded as Sustainability Initiative of the Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Business Intelligence Group has designated Aclara as one of the receivers of this year's Sustainability Initiative of the Year award, in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Aclara Resources for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

Aclara Resources Inc., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Press release picture

Ramon Barua, Aclara's CEO, commented: "We are glad to be recognized with the Sustainability Initiative of the Year award, as it reflects the efforts that the Company is carrying out in order to be the cleanest Heavy Rare Earths supplier in the world. We have developed a clean and simple process around our unique ionic clays deposit that allows us to extract its valuable rare earths sustainably. There are no explosives, no crushing, no milling, and no tailings dam. Our main reagent is a fertilizer, which will be recovered and reused during the process, with an efficiency close to 99%. And most importantly, we do not generate any liquid or solid wastes. Our product is 100% free of radioactivity. On top of that, we will have very low water consumption and will recirculate up to 95% of water used in the process. Finally, we will revegetate all extraction areas with native species, seeking to preserve and rehabilitate natural forests. We believe that being able to produce clean rare earths in Chile is our main competitive advantage. At Aclara, we are moved by creating environmental wealth in everything we do"

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to, among other things, the efficacy and sustainability of the Company's extractive process and contemplated operations, and any competitive advantages derived therefrom. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 30, 2022 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile. Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the "Penco Module"), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714696/Aclara-Awarded-as-Sustainability-Initiative-of-the-Year

ACLARA RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.