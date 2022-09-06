Aclara Resources Inc.: Aclara Awarded as Sustainability Initiative of the Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Business Intelligence Group has designated Aclara as one of the receivers of this year's Sustainability Initiative of the Year award, in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Aclara Resources for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

Ramon Barua, Aclara's CEO, commented: "We are glad to be recognized with the Sustainability Initiative of the Year award, as it reflects the efforts that the Company is carrying out in order to be the cleanest Heavy Rare Earths supplier in the world. We have developed a clean and simple process around our unique ionic clays deposit that allows us to extract its valuable rare earths sustainably. There are no explosives, no crushing, no milling, and no tailings dam. Our main reagent is a fertilizer, which will be recovered and reused during the process, with an efficiency close to 99%. And most importantly, we do not generate any liquid or solid wastes. Our product is 100% free of radioactivity. On top of that, we will have very low water consumption and will recirculate up to 95% of water used in the process. Finally, we will revegetate all extraction areas with native species, seeking to preserve and rehabilitate natural forests. We believe that being able to produce clean rare earths in Chile is our main competitive advantage. At Aclara, we are moved by creating environmental wealth in everything we do"

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to, among other things, the efficacy and sustainability of the Company's extractive process and contemplated operations, and any competitive advantages derived therefrom. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 30, 2022 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile. Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the "Penco Module"), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

