Aviva Links, the automotive in-vehicle connectivity company enabling the world's highest performance multi-gigabit links, announced today that Conrad Zerna will be presenting at the upcoming IEEE European Solid-State Circuits Conference (ESSCIRC) and European Solid-State Device Research Conference (ESSDERC) in Milan, Italy. Zerna will discuss the 16Gbps PHY architecture, capabilities and features, and how this PHY is the optimal solution for automotive electrical systems.

Presentation title: Automotive High-Speed Data Communication Chip Design for Electrical Channels

When: Monday, September 19, 2022

Time: 2:15 3:00 pm CEST

Registration: https://www.esscirc-essderc2022.org/registration2022

About Conrad Zerna

Conrad Zerna is an architect at Aviva Links where he helps define next generation Automotive connectivity. He was previously with Fraunhofer IIS as an analog designer, project leader and group manager. He has worked on numerous projects for data transmission from Mbps to several 100 Gbps, as well as high-speed Analog-to-Digital converters, and several of these implementations are deployed in the Automotive environment. He holds three patents for system and circuit aspects of data communication and currently serves on multiple committees for the Automotive SerDes Alliance, which is defining an open and interoperable standard for next generation vehicles.

About Aviva Links

Aviva Links is the automotive in-vehicle connectivity company enabling the world's highest performance multi-gigabit links. The Aviva Links integrated circuit solutions will enable next-generation vehicles to move vast amounts of data at multi-gigabit speeds while meeting the performance, power, security and cost requirements of the automotive market. For more information, please visit www.avivalinks.com, follow @AvivaLinks on Twitter or visit Aviva Links on LinkedIn.

