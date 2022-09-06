Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 August to 02 September 2022

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/09/2022 FR0010313833 6 917 83,4847 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/09/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 85,0864 XPAR TOTAL 13 917 84,2903

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

