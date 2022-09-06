Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 August to 02 September 2022
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
01/09/2022
FR0010313833
6 917
83,4847
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
02/09/2022
FR0010313833
7 000
85,0864
XPAR
TOTAL
13 917
84,2903
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
