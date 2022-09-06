Harbor Custom Development, Inc.: Harbor Custom Development's CEO Invited to Present at the 148th National Investment Banking Association Conference

GIG HARBOR, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) ("Harbor," "Harbor Custom Homes®," or the "Company"), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle today announced that the company's CEO will present at the upcoming 148 th National Investment Banking Association conference.

WHO: Sterling Griffin, President and CEO

WHAT: The National Investment Banking Association Conference

WHERE: Margaritaville Beach Resort

1111 N. Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019

WHEN: September 7-8, 2022

About the National Investment Banking Association

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. NIBA has hosted 147 investment conferences showcasing public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. The NIBA network has raised over $30 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. NIBA is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $89 billion in assets under management.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home and apartment building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida. As a land developer and builder of apartments and luxury single-family homes, Harbor Custom Development's business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on acquiring land with scenic views to develop and sell residential lots, new home communities, and multi-story apartment properties within a 20 to 60-minute commute of the nation's fastest-growing metro employment corridors. Harbor is leading the real estate industry as the first national land developer and home builder accepting payment in the form of cryptocurrency for its listed land, developed lots, residential homes, and apartments.

For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., visit HarborCustomDev.com.

Investor Relations

Hanover International

IR@harborcustomdev.com

866-744-0974

###

SOURCE: Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714740/Harbor-Custom-Developments-CEO-Invited-to-Present-at-the-148th-National-Investment-Banking-Association-Conference