Nexa3D, the leading maker of ultrafast professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, today announced its plans to exhibit at IMTS, taking place September 12-17 in Chicago, Illinois. For its first showing at IMTS, Nexa3D is bringing its full and rapidly expanding additive manufacturing portfolio to Chicago.

Among the real-world use cases highlighted at the booth will be the work with Applied Rapid Technologies (ART), where Nexa3D will demonstrate the benefits of owning the industrial 3D printing fleet for an on-demand manufacturing operation that replaces traditional urethane casting. Ultrafast, high performance resin 3D printing enables companies like ART to serve its customers' needs in a more cost-effective manner and at a fraction of the time typically associated with traditional manufacturing methods. "Being a service provider with the Nexa3D machines having 8 of them online now just gives us more flexibility to take on projects and turn them around quickly. For years, we called this rapid prototyping, but it has really morphed into additive manufacturing," said Bruce LeMaster, Vice President of Manufacturing at Obsidian Solutions Group.

"Nexa3D's rapidly expanding product portfolio of ultrafast industrial solutions for the entire product life cycle democratizes access to industrial strength additive manufacturing tools, materials, and workflows for the benefit of small and large users. With no end in sight to persisting supply chain shortages, small and large product companies are more ready than ever before to explore digital manufacturing solutions and we are here to assist," said Avi Reichental, CEO, and co-founder of Nexa3D.

Nexa3D's end-to-end validated workflows, comprising its NexaX software platform, expanding functional polymer materials, and automated post processing deliver orders of magnitude better throughput and total cost of ownership advantages to businesses that are seeking to nearshore or localize parts of their supply chain operations. The company plans to showcase its latest industrial shop printers including its flagship NXE 400 and NXE 200 ultrafast 3D printers alongside its xCure, and xClean post-processing tools. The company also plans to introduce several new functional resins at the show.

As part of its rapidly expanding portfolio of manufacturing solutions, Nexa3D also plans to demonstrate the full power of its ultrafast XiP 3D printer in a production cell configuration, showcasing industry leading throughput, cost effectiveness, and functional material selection, powered by its open source platform enabling hyperlocal, flexible manufacturing.

The company plans to commercially launch previously announced QLS 820 high-productivity industrial sintering solution along with a powder processing system at IMTS. Designed for higher operating temperatures and broader powder processing windows, the QLS 820 offers the highest part throughput in its class, delivering unprecedented production throughput and flexibility. The system is a compelling alternative to traditional injection molding, designed with integration-ready Industry 4.0, lights-out manufacturing capabilities.

Nexa3D plans to take center stage on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 1:00PM alongside its customer, PepsiCo, to talk about the latest manufacturing innovations in packaging design and development made possible by its ultrafast NXE 400 3D printers. More information and registration details available here.

As part of IMTS, the company plans to make several significant product commercialization announcements throughout the week from the show floor.

To learn more about the additive manufacturing solutions Nexa3D plans to exhibit at IMTS view the media kit

