Dienstag, 06.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Der nächste Highflyer!? Heute im Fokus: Alle Augen auf…
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 6

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Second Interim Dividend

The Board of the Company has declared a second interim dividend of 9.8p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2022 (2021: 9.1p per share). This brings the total dividend for the financial year to 30 September 2022 to 18.1p per share, a 5.8% increase on last year's total dividend of 17.1p per share.

Such dividend will be paid on Friday, 4 November 2022 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 30 September 2022. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 29 September 2022.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 170 8732

6 September 2022

