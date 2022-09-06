DJ Caduceus Blockchain? Announces Incubator Program M4TTER The M4TTER incubator will see successful projects awarded a USD10,000 grant in funding

News release by Caduceus

London, England | September 06, 2022 07:17 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Today Caduceus Foundation announces the launch of M4TTER, an incubator to promote DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and other blockchain projects. The incubator provides access to Caduceus' unmatched technology and additional start-up resources from an extensive network of Web 3.0 experts.

M4TTER's mission is to build and scale successful Metaverse applications on Caduceus. Their role in the rapidly growing world of Web 3.0 is to connect developers, investors and industry experts to fast-track Metaverse ideas. M4TTER will be a first port of call for managing the development of projects and apps being built on the Caduceus blockchain.

Caduceus CEO Tim Bullman commented "Caduceus are delighted to be represented by the M4TTER as we facilitate a new avenue for development projects to be onboarded and incubated. The sustainability of Caduceus relies on successful adoption of our chain; we are confident the M4TTER proposition will engage a suite of exciting new Metaverse concepts into our ecosystem."

Incubator projects will be guided by the experienced M4TTER team with up to USD USD10,000 grant funding as well as access to best-in-class support services. Services include; tech support with access to developers that can guide through the deployment process, listing and liquidity through the Caduceus Network, fundraising connections to a vast network of Venture Capital firms, introductions to legal partners, marketing and promotion across the network and advisory for a range of project areas.

The M4TTER team will be supported by a range of Web 3.0 advisors including Investment Advisor Midhat Kidwai, Sports partnership advisor BBC sports and Rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio and Legal Advisor Alan Kitchin and James Slate, early Web3 and NFT investor, now Web 3 founder.

James Slate comments "I am delighted to be a part of this exciting new team as well as the wider Caduceus network. The M4TTER proposition will be a chance for Web 3 and specifically Metaverse concepts gaining access to all the tools they need to scale."

For more information, visit - https://www.m4tter.io/

About Caduceus

Caduceus is the first metaverse protocol with decentralised edge rendering dedicated to providing an infrastructure layer of Metaverse development.

Caduceus offers up to 100,000 transactions per second, Easy Cross Chain tech with EVM equivalence and Multichain bridges. Developers can easily migrate, render and stream decentralised projects through Caduceus's edge rendering network.

