ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, will host its mid-year earnings call on Monday, September 12, at 10 a.m. EST. The agenda will include a review of company progress for the first half of 2022, projections for the rest of the calendar year and an update on the business.

To register for the call, please use the following link: http://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=9112979&linkSecurityString=a602149ee

Once registered, you will immediately receive your dial-in instructions.

On September 12th, the day of the call, please follow the instructions provided to you upon registration. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference.

A recording will be archived later on the ADS-TEC Energy website and will be available for replay by phone from Noon EST on September 12, 2022, until Noon EST on September 19, 2022.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Inc. is a US subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy GmbH. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy, a publicly listed company in Ireland and on NASDAQ. ADS-TEC Energy is drawing on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, storage solutions and fast charging systems, including the corresponding energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies, and charge-operators.

More information on www.adstec-energy.com

