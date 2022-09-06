Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.09.2022
GlobeNewswire
06.09.2022 | 16:53
Conditional listing of Bigbank AS subordinated bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-09-06 16:44 CEST --


The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on
September 6, 2022, to approve the application of Bigbank AS and to list its up
to 35,000 unsecured subordinated bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 under
the bond programme. In the first series of the programme up to 10,000, in case
of over-subscription up to 20,000 subordinated bonds (Bigbank subordinated bond
21.09.2032, ISIN code: EE3300002690) will be listed and admitted to trading on
Baltic Bond List after the following conditions are met: 

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer bonds have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors
   in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the Exchange.


The first listing day of Bigbank AS bonds will be September 22, 2022 or on a
date close to it. 

Bigbank AS Prospectus, Summary and Terms and Conditions of Bonds are enclosed.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

