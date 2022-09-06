Fact.MR: 3D Printing Materials Market to Surpass US$ 13.3 Billion by 2031 Triggered by Burgeoning Demand for Dental Crowns and Implants

3D Printing Materials Manufacturers to Capitalize on Surging Need for Lightweight and Flexible Automotive Components Globally

The report by Fact.MR provides insights into the 3D printing materials market between the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report delves deep and identifies prominent trends across diverse segments, regions, and competitors. It offers meaningful insights on growth drivers, restraints, and future prospects of this market.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing materials market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 13.3 Billion by 2031. It is expected to showcase a CAGR of 26% during the evaluation period from 2021 to 2031.





Surging use of 3D printing materials technology to make toys, wing mirrors, mobile cases, and automotive components is expected to fuel the global market. As per the report, in the recent past, from 2016 to 2020, the global 3D printing materials market grew rapidly and expanded at a CAGR of 21%.

The healthcare industry is increasingly using 3D printed components in areas of prosthesis, dental attachments, and surgical equipment. Dentists are preferring 3D printed bridges, crowns, implants, and dentures over traditional implants as they are providing better results and are thus becoming popular among patients.

Similarly, doctors and surgeons are also using 3D printed models of surgical equipment for conducting surgeries. The rising demand for 3D printed equipment in the healthcare sector is further expected to drive growth in the global 3D printing materials market.

Further, lightweight and flexible components have become mainstream in the automotive industry. 3D printed parts exhibit both these properties and are easy to produce, which is driving their demand in the industry.

Moreover, aircraft manufacturers are opting for 3D printed components for several parts, including wings, jigs, and other engine parts. These industries are set to continue boosting demand in the global 3D printing materials market.

Besides, the education sector is fueling growth in the 3D printing materials market. Several major educational institutions are coming up with the concept of opening 3D printing labs, where students can print their designs in order to gain a better understanding of the topic. Teachers can also use these printers to teach by using live examples of sophisticated models.

Key Takeaways:

The global 3D printing materials market is expected to grow by 10x from 2021 to 2031.

Based on form, the filament category generated a global 3D printing materials market share of around 41% in 2021.

In the upcoming decade, the fused filament fabrication technology segment is projected to account for 31% of the global 3D printing materials market share.

North America 3D printing materials market is set to create an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 3 Billion during the evaluation period.

3D printing materials market is set to create an absolute dollar opportunity of over during the evaluation period. Asia Pacific 3D printing materials market is projected to account for over 38% of share by 2031.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing use of 3D printing materials in craniomaxillofacial, dental, orthopedic, and similar other medical applications is projected to aid growth.

Urgent need for highly durable prototypes to fabricate high-tech consumer and industrial products worldwide is likely to drive growth.

Restraints:

Not all plastics or metals can be temperature controlled to enable 3D printing, which may hamper growth.

The majority of 3D printed materials require some type of cleaning up to achieve the required finish, which can slow down the speed of manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape:

Several big companies are competing against each other to attain the position of market leader in the 3D printing materials industry. Some have entered into collaborative agreements and even merged with one another to gain a competitive edge in the global market.

A few major developments in the industry are:

In July 2021 , 3D Systems introduced Accura AMX Rigid Black, a breakthrough production-grade acrylate resin. It was mainly designed for use with the organization's stereolithography (SLA) technology. The new tough material is the first to result in the production of large-scale additively manufactured parts with high surface quality, accuracy, and resolution.

, 3D Systems introduced Accura AMX Rigid Black, a breakthrough production-grade acrylate resin. It was mainly designed for use with the organization's stereolithography (SLA) technology. The new tough material is the first to result in the production of large-scale additively manufactured parts with high surface quality, accuracy, and resolution. In April 2021 , Stratasys Ltd. announced three new 3D printers that were meant to fulfill a multibillion-dollar market opportunity in additive manufacturing of end-use parts. Overall, these systems were meant to speed up the transition from conventional to additive manufacturing for low-to-mid-volume production applications.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Royal DSM N.V.

The Exone Company

Stratasys Ltd.

General Electric

Materialize NV

Sandvik AB

Hoganas AB

Evonik Industries AG

Voxeljet AG

Markforged Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Impossible Objects Inc.

LPW Technology Ltd.

Envisiontec Inc.

Carbon

BASF New Business GmbH

Eco-Industrial Co. Ltd.

Forefront Filament

Keene Village Plastics

Clariant AG

Airwolf 3D

Lithoz GmbH

More Valuable Insights on 3D Printing Materials Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on 3D printing materials market for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of 3D printing materials through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Form

3D Printing Powder

3D Printing Filament

3D Printing Liquid

By Technology

Fused Filament Fabrication

Selective Laser Sintering

Stereolithographic

Direct Metal Laser Sintering

Others

By Type

Plastic 3D Printing Materials

Metal 3D Printing Materials

Ceramic 3D Printing Materials

Others

By Application

3D Printing Materials for Prototyping

3D Printing Materials for Manufacturing

3D Printing Materials for R&D

By Vertical

3D Printing Materials for Automotive

3D Printing Materials for Aerospace & Defence

3D Printing Materials for Healthcare

3D Printing Materials for Consumer Goods

3D Printing Materials for Construction

Others

Key Questions Covered in the 3D Printing Materials Market Report

What is the projected value of the 3D printing materials market in 2021?

At what rate will the global 3D printing materials market grow until 2031?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the 3D printing materials market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global 3D printing materials market during 2021-2031?

Which are the factors driving the 3D printing materials market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the 3D printing materials market during the forecast period?

