With 5.6% CAGR, Wound Debridement Products Market Size to Hit US$ 857.55 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights

Companies Profiled in Wound Debridement Products Market are Cardinal Health, Mölnlycke Health Care, Acelity L.P. Inc. (3M), Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., HARTMANN, Medela LLC, Haromed Bvba (Belgium), Carilex Medical GmbH. Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc., Cork Medical, LLC, Alleva Medical Ltd. (Devon Medical Products, and Argentum Medical, LLC.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wound debridement products market is expected to be valued at US$ 497.3 Billion in 2022. With the rise in incidence of hard and heal wounds, coupled with the increasing number of collaborations and partnerships and new products launches, the overall demand for wound debridement products is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 857.55 Billion by 2032.





Factors such as product innovation, rise in incidence of diabetes cases, increasing healthcare spending and growing aging population globally are the major factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the wound debridement products. Increasing incidence of hard and heal wounds, growing aging population, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of debridement products and techniques and rise in patient population are some other factors that are fueling the market for wound debridement products.

The rising incidence of ulcers is anticipated to further boost the market growth. As per the statistics by the American Diabetes Association, in 2014, about 2.0% of the population was affected with diabetic ulcers in the U.S. Similarly, about 600,000 people are affected by a venous ulcer in the U.S. every year. Therefore, awareness programs for wound care treatment are necessary. In addition, the presence of better healthcare facilities, the adoption of advanced wound care products, developing healthcare infrastructure, and reimbursement policies are driving the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2017 to 2021, wound debridement products demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.3%

By product type, the low frequency ultrasound devices constitutes bulk of wound debridement products market worth, with a share of 50%

By end user, hospitals to account for a major chunk of market revenue, accruing about 55.6% in 2022

North America to be the kingpin of wound debridement products market, accumulating 32% revenue in 2022

"The major factor that boosts the growth of the wound debridement market include increase in incidence of chronic wounds such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, infectious wounds, radiation wounds, arterial ulcers, and acute wound, including burn and trauma," remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global Wound Debridement Products Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In January 2021 , Healogics launched Healogics 2021. This Healing program is aimed at helping patients and healthcare providers with resources to improve health, heal wounds, and avoid needless amputations.

, Healogics launched Healogics 2021. This Healing program is aimed at helping patients and healthcare providers with resources to improve health, heal wounds, and avoid needless amputations. In April 2019 , RLS Global AB ( Sweden ) announced that ChloraSolv, its wound care product targeting diabetic foot ulcers, had successfully obtained a CE marking based on confirmation from Lloyd's Register, acting as Notified Body, and is therefore cleared in 32 European countries for commercialization.

, RLS Global AB ( ) announced that ChloraSolv, its wound care product targeting diabetic foot ulcers, had successfully obtained a CE marking based on confirmation from Lloyd's Register, acting as Notified Body, and is therefore cleared in 32 European countries for commercialization. In July 2017 , Smith & Nephew (UK), the global medical technology business, announced to build a new R&D and manufacturing facility for its Advanced Wound Management franchise on the outskirts of Hull, UK .

Know more about what the Wound Debridement Products Market Repost Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Wound Debridement Products Market, providing historical data for 2017-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2032.

To understand opportunities in the Wound Debridement Products Market, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-users across five major regions.

Key Segments Covered in the Wound Debridement Products Industry Analysis

Wound Debridement Products Market by Product Type:

Hydrosurgical Debridement Devices

Low Frequency Ultrasound Devices

Surgical Wound Debridement Devices

Mechanical Debridement Pads

Traditional Wound Debridement Devices

Larval Therapy

Wound Debridement Products Market by Application:

Chronic Ulcers

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Burn Cases

Wound Debridement Products Market by End Users:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Specialized Clinics

Nursing Facilities

Others

Wound Debridement Products Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

