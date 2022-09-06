A German-US research team has shown that hydrogen condenses on smooth surfaces at a very low temperature, forming a super-dense monolayer that reduces the volume to just 5 liters per kilogram of H2. Dutch researchers, meanwhile, have published a new study on hydrogen storage in porous rocks, and Itochu said it is moving forward with hydrogen plans in Japan and South Africa.The Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems led a team of scientists to demonstrate that hydrogen condenses on ordered mesoporous silica (KIT-6) at a temperature near the H2 boiling point (20.3 K, -423 F, or -252 C), forming ...

