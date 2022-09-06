Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - Nickel North Exploration Corp. (TSXV: NNX) ("Nickel North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news release dated April 5th, 2022 (https://nnexploration.com/s/News-Entry.asp.html#1215), Nickel North's team, along with Fargo (https://www.fargoexploration.com) are mobilizing to Kuujjuaq, Quebec, scheduled to be on site to commence field exploration work on September 5th 2022.

This season's field work will focus on expanding the dataset on the high grade "Raglan Type" sulfide Ni-Cu mineralized "Potato" zones, Intrusive feeder structures and high-grade PGE mineralization zones (Figure 1) at the Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE Sulphide Project in preparation for a large drilling program in 2023.

Highlights of the work program include:

Backpack Drilling holes 5-9 with total 50-80 meters at Hope Advance zone, Gamma zone, Flaco 7 zone and Pio Zone (Table 1);

Mapping, Rock and Soil Samplings at Falco 7 zone, Hope Advance zone, Gamma zone, Pio zone and Lucille Zone

Special focus on 4 intrusive feeder structures: Hope Advance, Fold and Bay, Horseshoe, South Mag#2

Special focus on high grade PGE mineralization zones





Figure 1, Hawk Ridge Project, 2022 Work Areas

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/136067_d1fc219e740e88bd_001full.jpg

Table 1, 2022 Backpack Drilling Plan

New Hole

Old DH_HOLE

DH_DEPTH_M

E_NAD83

N-NAD83

Zones

HR-2022-01 96-21 10 453370.10 6559588.90 HAM HR-2022-02 62-03 10 453491.20 6560599.90 HAN HR-2022-03 97-112 10 453600.50 6560371.40 HAN HR-2022-04 HR-2014-50 10 459379.36 6547268.66 Gamma HR-2022-05 HR-2012-01 10 459118.50 6547748.00 Gamma HR-2022-06 HR-2013-28 10 458559.29 6571246.96 Falco 7 HR-2022-07 HR-2013-38 10 458229.48 6571058.71 Falco 7 HR-2022-08 71-H24 10 465630.55 6536320.18 Pio HR-2022-09 HR-2012-06 10 465699.20 6535665.60 Pio

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tony Guo, P.Geo., Nickel North Exploration Corp's President and CEO, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Nickel North Exploration

Nickel North Exploration is a Canada-based exploration company focused on defining a Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Mineral Resource at its Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Québec. The board of directors, advisor committee and management team are experienced, successful mine finders. The Project consists of a 50 km long belt of strong magmatic Cu-Ni-Co-PGE occurrences covering 173 km2. The Project is located near tidewater. Québec is a mining-friendly jurisdiction. Nickel North Exploration is a conscientious corporate citizen that maintains good relations with local Inuit communities and is committed to sustainable development. For more information on the Company, please visit www.nnexploration.com.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. has been identified as a key player in the Critical and Strategic Minerals value chain by Québec's Ministry of Economics and Innovation (MEI) in 2021 (Québec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-2025 (quebec.ca), which is part of Québec's Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Metals (QPDCSM) and aims to stimulate the exploration and mining of SCMs, their transformation and recycling.

Nickel North Exploration Inc.

Tony Guo. P. Geo, Chief Executive Officer (Tel: +1-778-877-5480)

E-mail: infonnx@gmail.com

North America IR / PR Jemini Capital

Jorge Galindo jorge@jeminicapital.com

Tel: +1 (647) 725-3888 x703

For further information please visit http://www.nnexploration.com

