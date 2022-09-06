Elektros, Inc.: Elektros in Negotiations with EV Charging Solutions Provider Noodoe

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in the electric mobility industry, announced it has begun negotiations with EV charging provider Noodoe, Inc. regarding joint-venture with their EV OS and management solutions.

Elektros announces it has begun negotiations with Noodoe, Inc., a global leader in EV charging stations and software solutions. Noodoe furnishes fleet operators, site hosts, solution providers, and local charging network providers with cutting-edge EV hardware and software technology through Noodoe EV charging stations and Noodoe EV OS.

Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything from 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management.

Noodoe EV Exceed DC series is one of the fastest, most innovative chargers available. These level 3 chargers are the most powerful, highest performing DC chargers in the industry.

As part of negotiations, Elektros will explore Noodoe becoming key technical advisor in our EV charging operations in regards to installation, management, and deployment.

About Noodoe Inc.

To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators. Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network. https://www.noodoe.com/

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/

