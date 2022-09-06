American Metals Recovery and Recycling, Inc. ("AMRR") (OTC Pink: AMRR), holding company of AMR Resources, LLC d/b/a Multiband Global (MBG), a leading IT and network lifecycle company, today announced that Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Senton Kaçaniku will serve as a contributing panelist and speaker at the 31st Polish Economic Forum on September 7.

Mr. Kacaniku will address 5G and broadband infrastructure in the context of Smart Specialization Strategies in Europe. Biljana Scepanovic, Minister, Ministry of Science and Technological Development, Montenegro, will Join Mr. Kacaniku on the panel. Sinisa Marcic, Senior Expert on Human Capital Investment, Regional Cooperation Council, Bosnia and Herzegovina will serve as moderator.

The Economic Forum is the largest conference in Central and Eastern Europe, where more than 4000 leaders from business and government from around the world meet to discuss current issues. The conference is being held from September 6-9 at the Golebiewski Hotel in Karpacz, Poland. This year's theme is Europe in the Face of New Challenges.

Senton Kacaniku stated, "The internet is no more a luxury but a cornerstone for economic growth. 5G technology is the foundation of the future we strive for, and the jobs we prepare for. The majority of the jobs of tomorrow do not exist yet. Many will be created by 5G and urban Wi-Fi Mesh by enabling the internet of things. At Multiband Global, we are focused on bringing communications to the frontlines of economic development policy throughout the EMEA."

James Frinzi, Chairman and CEO of AMRR, commented, "We are proud to have Senton on our team, and to have him represent Multiband Global at this important event. His passion for the growth of EMEA will enable MBG to expand not only in the region but beyond. Senton's knowledge of telecommunications will be highlighted at the Polish Economic Conference, increasing MBG's exposure in this part of the world."

About American Metals Recycling and Recovery

AMRR is the holding company of AMR Resources, LLC d/b/a Multiband Global, a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems, and a global technician base. Multiband Global specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system/network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual, installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company's clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, and government.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and reflect our current expectations regarding our possible future results of operations, performance, and achievements. Wherever possible, the Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend," and similar expressions. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based on information currently available to us. Accordingly, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, which could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Further, the safe harbor provisions of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") may not apply to an issuer that issues penny stock or that is not subject to the reporting requirements of sections 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act. These statements speak only as of the date of this Press Release. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Press Release except as required by federal applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005849/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Samantha Sondrup

SVP and Chief of Staff

866-365-0620

Samantha.sondrup@multibandglobal.com

PCG Advisory

Chuck Harbey

646-863-6341

charbey@pcgadvisory.com