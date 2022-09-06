Miami Vice: From Entertainment to Marketing & Auto Sales, an Enterprise in Different Sectors in Miami by Angel Sanchez.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Many times life has a path for us that we don't know about until we begin such a journey. That's the case for the Miami Vice enterprise, a company based in Miami with activities in different sectors: events and entertainment, marketing, and now the autosales industry as well.

Every branch of the company is in charge of one of the areas. The first one is Miami Vice Marketing Group , a party, events, marketing and lifestyle brand.

The message behind their operations has been to drive and support people to follow their dreams. With their influence, they have been able to positively impact and change many people's lives for the better.

On the other hand, Miami Vice Backstage is a segment in their Youtube channel , where they show all the backstage of their events. This idea was born two years ago with the purpose of letting people outside of Miami to enjoy their events as well. The segment has had high levels of engagement and acceptance, connecting with an even wider range of public.

Finally, Miami Vice Auto Sales is their branch focused on selling high-end cars in Miami. This is their latest addition to their business model, which has been possible thanks to the success of their previous endeavors.

Ángel Sánchez is the head behind Miami Vice alongside Rasiel Reyes. Ángel, a Cuban immigrant, was working in construction until he lost his job due to personal reasons and entered the entertainment industry. Unexpectedly to Ángel, Rasiel contacted him twice, the second time to join him as a partner in the events and entertainment world. This was just the beginning of what they have come to achieve.

"Nowadays, we are an enterprise that builds businesses in different sectors: We create and promote experiences through events; we count with a qualified team to propose marketing plans to different enterprise sectors. Currently, we are entering the automobile sector focused on high-end products. And if I look back, when I was still a constructor, I couldn't imagine all that I was going to build 12 years later: a better future for my family and myself", shares Ángel.

Ángel believes that crises can be transformed into opportunities, which is what he is working towards every day with his company. Miami Vice's main objective is to create employment and life opportunities to people that join their way and want to prosper. He wants to bring opportunities like the ones Rasiel brought him.

For his next plans, Angel is developing a new restaurant chain for 2023 alongside his partner. Stay tuned to his webpage for more details and information. Miami Vice will continue to stand out from its competitors by innovating, presenting new ideas and experiences to their clients, so they can have an amazing and unforgettable experience.

