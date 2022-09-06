Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (the "Company" FR0011799907 GV) (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announces the issuance of the first tranche of convertible notes with equity warrants attached (OCABSA) for a total net amount of €1.920 million.

In a press release dated May 20, 2022, the Company announced the signing of a contract with Winance on April 11, 2022 as modified on May 18, 2022 to setting up a financing line by issuing convertible bonds (the "OC") into ordinary shares to each of which will be attached a share subscription warrant (the "BSA" and together with the shares to which they are attached the "ABSA" and with the OC the "OCABSA"), for a maximum total amount of €28.8 million (€30 million nominal value). The extraordinary shareholders meeting of the Company held on May 23, 2022 approved the implementation of this financing line.

Terms of the operation

By using the delegation granted by the extraordinary shareholders meeting, Genomic Vision's Executive Board decided, on June 10, 2022, to issue 2,000 OCABSA with a nominal value of €2 million for the benefit of Winance (the "Investor") for a total net amount of €1.920 million, as well as 525,000 bonds convertible into shares delivered in payment of the first quarter of the Investor's commitment fee. The OCABSA were paid up in several installments, the last part of which was paid on August 29, 2022.

The gross proceeds of the transaction will therefore be €2 million and the net proceeds €1.920 million.

The main terms of this financing programme structured in 15 tranches of OCABSA totalling €28.8 million are described in the prospectus approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on May 20, 2022 under no. 22-170, consisting of the universal registration document filed on April 14, 2022 under number D.22-0293, the amendment to the universal registration document filed on May 20, 2022 under number D.22-0293-A01, a transaction note and a summary, available at the Company's registered office (80/84 Rue des Meuniers, 92220 Bagneux), on the Company's website (www.genomicvision.com) and on that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

Upcoming financial publications

H1 2022 results: Thursday, September 29, 2022 (after market)

Q3 2022 revenue: Thursday, October 27, 2022 (after market)

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 14, 2022 under reference number R.22-0293, as updated by the amendment filed with the AMF on May 20, 2022, under number D.22-0293-A01, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005796/en/

Contacts:

Genomic Vision

Aaron Bensimon

CEO

Tel.: +33 1 49 08 07 51

investisseurs@genomicvision.com

Ulysse Communication

Press Relations

Bruno Arabian

Tel.: +33 1 42 68 29 70

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

& Strategic Communications

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 94

gv@newcap.eu