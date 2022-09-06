Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Der nächste Highflyer!? Heute im Fokus: Alle Augen auf…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C8BP ISIN: US5603172082 Ticker-Symbol: RL9A 
Lang & Schwarz
06.09.22
07:00 Uhr
10,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
VK COMPANY LIMITED GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VK COMPANY LIMITED GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,20010,50007:00
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
06.09.2022 | 18:46
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VK Company: Notice of Appointments

DJ VK Company: Notice of Appointments

VK Company (VKCO) VK Company: Notice of Appointments 06-Sep-2022 / 19:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6 September, 2022

VK COMPANY LIMITED

Notice of Appointments

VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO) announces the following appointments due to the departure of Matthew Hammond from the position of Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of VK Company Limited:

-- Elena Azarenko as Managing Director of VK Company Limited. Elena joined the Company in 2011 and until nowhas held positions of Deputy Managing Director as well as corporate secretary of VK Company Limited; and

-- Svetlana Boryslavskaya as Chief Financial Officer of VK Company Limited. Svetlana joined the Company in2009. Since 2018, she has been the Head of Cooperation with Controlling Shareholders and Corporate Accounting inthe Group's finance division.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434 E-mail: t.volochkovich@vk.team

Press

Sergey Makarov Mobile: +7 926 818 9589 E-mail: se.makarov@vk.team

About VK

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia, its products helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services, order food and grocery delivery and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5603172082 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VKCO 
LEI Code:   2138009IXUP41SPL5B50 
Sequence No.: 186334 
EQS News ID:  1436783 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1436783&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2022 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

VK COMPANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.