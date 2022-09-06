DJ Hangzhou Fighting Victory Technology Co., Ltd: AutoFull X Sanrio Gaming Chair comes with a brand-new upgrade

AutoFull X Sanrio Gaming Chair comes with a brand-new upgrade

AutoFull rolls out a special series of gaming chairs this summer AutoFull X Sanrio Gaming Chair with Cinamoroll and Hello Kitty designs to help people create a comfortable and pleasant sedentary environment. We have more info about the designs and functions below as they are both at a discount of 10% off due to back to school activities. The original price is USD399, but the current price is only USD359!You can search AutoFull Sanrio gaming chair or AutoFull Cinnamoroll Gaming chair in Google or Amazon for more information.

AutoFull X Cinnamoroll gaming chair:

Intonation: It is inspired by a romantic story of Cinnamoroll, a cute dog image of Japan, from which people hope for a cozy time for themselves. Design:

The white of clouds with light blue of sky presents the freshness of summer; the 160 thousand stitches of exquisite flannel embroidery, Cinnamoroll doll headband, cloud-shaped waist pillow and carriage bag provide both comfort and cuteness for you.

Functions:

The armrests with plush cover make you feel comfortable to set arms; 145°fully adjustable recline plus 12°rocking function and 8cm height provides a healthy sitting position for you to relax. Besides, the basic accessories of lumbar support, footrest etc. will give you a better experience.And we also upgraded the stain-resistant leather, which makes it easier to keep clean. AutoFull X HelloKitty gaming chair has the same features as AutoFullXCinnamoroll gaming chair. It is more suitable for people who like the design.

AutoFull belongs has decades of experience in ergonomic computer chairs with an independent product development team. It has obtained more than 100 product patent certificates for the past few years, including design patents, utility model patents, accessory patents and many more which leads this industry in product innovation. AutoFull commits to producing professional gaming chairs, providing gamers comfortable support and the ultimate gaming experience. AutoFull X Sanrio Gaming Chair is designed not only for gamers but also for all the people who want to sit comfortably and pleasantly for a long time or have to sit due to work from home, home office.

The back to school activity continues from Sept.6st to Sept.9rd. Click the links below and get your own chair!Choose AutoFull. Be your own hero.

